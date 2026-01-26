Limpopo COGHSTA on drowning incidents in Waterberg and Sekhukhune districts municipalities

The Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo Province confirms reports of drowning incidents at Marulaneng village in the Waterberg District and another 2 young boys at a river between Luckau and Legolaneng in the Elias Motswaledi Municipality under Sekhukhune District. A 16-year-old boy is believed to have drowned while swimming with five others on Friday 23 January 2026 meanwhile, the other 2 were only 7 years old, drowned late yesterday. Rescue teams in both areas as well as community members have joined efforts in searching for the missing bodies.

COGHSTA MEC Basikopo Makamu, has expressed sadness at the latest incidents, and he raises concerns about adherence to safety tips that have been issued by the provincial government as inclement weather conditions continue to wreak havoc across all the five districts. “We have been continuously calling on communities to stop engaging in risky behavior during this period due to severe weather conditions that have engulfed our province. However, we are continuing to see a rising number of deaths that are related to drowning. Communities must adhere to safety tips and remain vigilant, “says MEC Makamu.

Meanwhile, the teams assisting in searching for the missing bodies, have discovered two more bodies that are believed to be that of the 15-year-old boy who drowned whilst swimming with a friend at Selati river at Mashishimale outside Ba-Phalaborwa. The body of a friend was discovered on Tuesday. The second body that was discovered is that of a 48-year-old who went missing from the 18 January 2026, at Nghomunghomu village outside Malamulele.

The discovery of these bodies brings the total number of deaths linked to heavy rains in Limpopo to twenty-two. Meanwhile the search for the missing 7 people continues. The deployment of additional rescuers from the National Disaster Management Center has injected the much-needed boost to the work of recovering the missing persons that were swept away by the heavy rainfalls.

The MEC has reiterated his call to parents to guard their children and caution them about the dangers of swimming in swollen rivers and dams. “This is not the right time to allow children to go swimming. Once one is swept away by water, possibility is that he/she might not be rescued in time and might lose their lives”, added Makamu.

The Department continues to call on communities to keep safe by avoiding swimming, unnecessary traveling when it rains and not cross swollen streams. This alleviates the pressure of deploying additional state resources and help preserve lives.

