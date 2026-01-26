Government welcomes South Africa’s selection to host WEF Africa Summit 2027

Government welcomes the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) decision to once again entrust South Africa with hosting the WEF Africa Summit in 2027.

Following the successful hosting of the recent G20 Summit, the decision affirms South Africa’s ability to host large-scale, complex international events in a safe, efficient and professional manner. The selection also reflects confidence in South Africa’s institutional strength, infrastructure readiness and commitment to multilateral dialogue.

Hosting the WEF Africa Summit will provide a significant boost to the tourism sector, support economic growth, and create opportunities for job creation across hospitality, transport, logistics and related value chains. The Summit will also position the country as a gateway to investment and trade on the African continent.

The WEF Africa Summit last took place more than seven years ago in Cape Town. Its return to South Africa provides a strategic platform to advance continental cooperation, promote inclusive growth, and highlight progress on key reforms.

Government expresses its appreciation to the World Economic Forum for selecting South Africa as the host of this prestigious gathering. South Africa stands ready and fully prepared to deliver a successful WEF Africa Summit in 2027 and to welcome delegates from across the continent and the world.

