KwaZulu-Natal Education on strategic partnership with Beier Group

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education convened a strategic engagement with the Beier Group on 23 January 2026 in Pinetown, led by the Head of Department, Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo, to formalise a partnership aimed at advancing academic excellence and strengthening skills development across the Province.

The engagement culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in public–private collaboration. In terms of the agreement, the Beier Group will sponsor an all-expenses-paid engineering bursary for one of the Department’s Top Achievers, reinforcing a shared commitment to nurturing scarce skills and building a future-ready workforce.

The Department has welcomed this partnership, noting that it reflects the critical role of collaboration between government and industry in expanding access to higher education opportunities and empowering high-performing learners from KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking during the engagement, the Head of Department, Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo, emphasised the importance of leveraging private sector partnerships to unlock opportunities for deserving learners, particularly in priority fields such as engineering, which are central to economic growth and development.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to strengthening strategic partnerships that support learner success, promote excellence, and contribute meaningfully to human capital development in the Province.

