Looper Insights Founder & CEO Lucas Bertrand to Speak at OTT Question Time Live 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights, the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Lucas Bertrand, will speak at OTT Question Time Live 2026 (OTTQTL26), hosted by VOD Professional, taking place January 27–28, 2026, in London.Bertrand will join the panel “The Audience Equation,” alongside Olga Puzanova, SVP of Marketing at NBCUniversal, and Penny Brough, Chief Marketing Officer at UKTV. The session will be moderated by Kate Dean, former VP of Direct-to-Consumer at Universal Pictures. Together, the panel will explore how discovery, prominence, and data-driven execution are reshaping audience engagement across today’s increasingly competitive global streaming landscape.OTT Question Time Live 2026 centers on the theme “Orchestrated Growth,” bringing together senior leaders across streaming platforms, studios, broadcasters, and technology providers to examine how coordinated strategies across content, marketing, and distribution can unlock sustainable growth.Over two days, OTTQTL26 will convene some of the most influential voices in global streaming to foster open dialogue, collaboration, and practical insights across the OTT ecosystem.VOD Professional is a leading international trade publication, consultancy, and events platform serving senior executives across the global OTT and online video ecosystem. Founded by Kauser Kanji, VOD Professional produces OTT Question Time Live, one of the industry’s most respected conferences, designed to foster candid discussion and strategic insight among decision-makers shaping the future of streaming.For more information about OTT Question Time Live 2026, including the full agenda and ticket details, visit: https://www.vodprofessional.com/ottqtl26/ About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.

