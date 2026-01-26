ITPS Canada to Deliver Hybrid Flight Test Training Program for Bombardier Beginning January 2026

Student at ITPS flying mixed reality Student and Fixed Wing Instructor at the International Test Pilots School

Test Pilot and Flight Test Engineer Training Solution for Major OEM Aerospace Flight Test Teams

ITPS is proud to support Bombardier with a tailored hybrid training solution that aligns with the evolving needs of industry flight test teams.” — Dave Lohse, Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, ON, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Test Pilots School (ITPS) Canada is pleased to announce that it will deliver a Hybrid Industry Training Solutions (HITS) flight test training program for Bombardier , with the first cohort registered this month.The 2026A program will train Bombardier test pilot and flight test engineer students through a modern, industry-focused curriculum designed to support current and future flight test programs. The cohort will also include a small number of industry participants, including from Honeywell, reflecting the collaborative nature of contemporary flight test organizations.ITPS developed the Hybrid Industry Training Solutions program specifically to address key industry challenges, including enhancing safety, augmenting on the job training, increasing employee knowledge, improving employee retention, and mitigating training costs.Delivered in a flexible hybrid format, the program combines online academic instruction (asynchronous and synchronous), in-person training at ITPS Canada ’s London, Ontario facility, and hands-on flight test activities conducted at the client’s site. This structure minimizes time away from operational duties while maintaining the academic depth and practical rigor required for professional flight test teams.The program culminates in a supervised capstone flight test project, enabling students to apply their training in a real-world environment under the guidance of experienced ITPS instructors. This program reflects a shared commitment to developing highly capable flight test professionals through flexible, effective, and operationally relevant training.About ITPS Canada Ltd.:The International Test Pilots School (ITPS) is headquartered in London, Ontario and has been training flight test professionals for industry, government, and military organizations worldwide for more than three decades. The company is the world's biggest independent school of experimental flight testing and is an Ontario Ministry of Education Designated Learning Institution, offering Master of Science degrees in Flight Testing and Flight Test Engineering. ITPS is a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Approved Training Organization (ATO) 00.30 and is recognized by the Society of Experimental Test Pilots (SETP) and the Society of Flight Test Engineers (SFTE).

