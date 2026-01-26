Health leads first Digital Health Interoperability Projectathon, 26 to 28 Jan

The Department of Health in partnership with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and IHE Catalyst, will this week host a three-day Digital Health Interoperability Projectathon as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of digital health platforms to create a resilient and equitable healthcare system that can deliver health for all.

Digital health interoperability is important for the country to attain Universal Health Coverage because when patient care information systems can communicate with one another, it facilitates seamless access to comprehensive and up-to-date patient information across all role-players in the health system, both public and private. This in turn results in enhanced and efficient healthcare.

The Projectathon seeks to test how well digital health systems that are currently in use can securely and seamlessly share patient health information to strengthen national interoperability, improve patient data flow, reduce medical errors and support South Africa’s broader healthcare modernisation efforts.

Interoperability of health information systems is a foundational requirement in achieving ‘portable’ services as mandated in the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, which emphasises the need for an interconnected, patient-centred healthcare system.

The summit will bring together a diverse group of healthcare stakeholders, including technology developers, researchers, government representatives, healthcare service providers and industry experts to engage in real-time problem-solving, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative testing to ensure their digital solutions meet national interoperability specifications.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 26 – Wednesday, 28 January 2026

Time: 09:00 – 16:00

Venue: CSIR ICC, Meiring Naude Street, Brummeria, Pretoria

