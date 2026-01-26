Defence conducts Project OWETHU in Limpopo, 26 Jan to 17 Feb



The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), through the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), will conduct Project OWETHU, a humanitarian community outreach programme, in Limpopo Province from 26 January to 17 February 2026.

Project OWETHU is a Department of Defence supported initiative aimed at providing integrated healthcare, social and youth development services to impoverished and rural communities.

The programme will deliver general healthcare services, social and youth development support, as well as oral health and ophthalmology services with a specific focus on cataract surgeries to assist in reducing the surgical backlog at Elim District Hospital, George Masebe District Hospital and FH Odendaal District Hospital.

In addition, the programme will render mental health services, ancillary health services, various sporting activities and conduct an awareness drive on drug and substance abuse. These interventions are intended to promote psychological well-being, encourage healthy lifestyle choices and strengthen preventative healthcare within the participating communities.

The programme is rolling out from 26 January to 17 February 2026 at the following venues:

Sekhukhune District (Mashoanyaneng Village) from 26 Jan to 30 Jan 2026.

Waterberg District (Ga-Matlou) from 02 to 06 Feb 2026.

Vhembe District (Basani Village) from 09 to 13 Feb 2026.



Project OWETHU will culminate in an official launch on 17 February 2026 at the Collins Chabane Local Municipality Community Hall. Multidisciplinary teams from SAMHS in collaboration with provincial government departments will render health services, social welfare support and youth empowerment programmes throughout the rollout period.

For more enquiries, please contact

Colonel Rolphy Phillip Makopo

Cell: 082 047 2658

Members of the media are encouraged to cover these events.

Assigned journalists, photographers and or reporters are encouraged to confirm their attendance with Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Dlakamela on 073 384 5635.

Enquiries:

Brigadier General Selinah Rawlins

Director Defence Corporate Communication

Cell: 078 098 7712

