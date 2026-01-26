Government Communications hosts Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and doorstop by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 28 Jan
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, facilitate a photo-opportunity, and a doorstop briefing by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla.
Members of the media who wish to cover the sessions are requested to email their details to Bathabile@gcis.gov.za and copy pheliswa@gcis.gov.za by 12h00 on Monday, 26th January 2026.
Full details of the photo opportunity and doorstop briefing are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 28 January 2026
Time: 10h00 (Arrival and Set-up).
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria
Enquiries:
Acting Government Spokesperson
Nomonde Mnukwa
Cell: 083 653 7485
Deputy Government Spokesperson
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.