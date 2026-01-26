Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,761 in the last 365 days.

Government Communications hosts Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and doorstop by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 28 Jan

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, facilitate a photo-opportunity, and a doorstop briefing by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla.

Members of the media who wish to cover the sessions are requested to email their details to Bathabile@gcis.gov.za and copy pheliswa@gcis.gov.za by 12h00 on Monday, 26th January 2026.

Full details of the photo opportunity and doorstop briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 28 January 2026
Time: 10h00 (Arrival and Set-up).
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Enquiries:
Acting Government Spokesperson
Nomonde Mnukwa
Cell: 083 653 7485

Deputy Government Spokesperson
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Communications hosts Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and doorstop by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 28 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.