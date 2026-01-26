Water and Sanitation conducts site assessment at Senteeko Dam, 26 Jan

Dam Safety in the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Mr Wally Ramokopa will join the team of engineers and the Appointed Professional Person (APP) in the ongoing assessment and monitoring of the Senteeko Dam on Monday, 26 January 2026.

The Senteeko dam, officially registered as My Own Dam with the Department’s Dam Safety Office as a 26m high medium size dam, with a storage capacity of 1.8 million m³, is owned by Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA) and is used for irrigation purposes.

The dam is at risk of failure due to impact of the recent heavy rains in the region. An emergency safety assessment conducted by the Department’s Dam Safety Office has confirmed that the dam’s spillway structure has suffered severe and irreversible deterioration, including advanced erosion and undercutting leading to structural instability. Failure of the dam is imminent and may occur without further warning.

A temporary emergency spillway has been excavated to relieve pressure from the dam, and overnight, the water level had dropped by 25 mm.

Dam safety and the protection of life remain the Department’s highest priority.

