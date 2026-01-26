MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe launches provincial R19,5m irrigation schemes revival programme, 27 Jan

In line with commitment outlined on the policy speech for 2025/26 financial year to revive irrigation schemes across the Eastern Cape, Department of Agriculture (DoA) MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will lead the provincial launch of the revitalization of irrigation schemes on Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at Zanyokhwe, Amahlathi Local Municipality under Amathole District.

The R19,5 million investment into the irrigation schemes revival programme is aimed to support vegetable, grain and fodder production and equipment and machinery provision covering 1 528 hectares of land.

In its endeavour to curb food insecurity, the Eastern Cape department of Agriculture has prioritised revitalisation irrigation schemes during the 7th term government to ensure agriculture become an economic frontier of growth.

The revival of the schemes is set to improve agricultural productivity, enhance food security, provide reliable income for landowners in schemes, improve local economy and boost livelihoods in rural communities.

This revitalisation programme will ensure food security and farmer support and strengthened partnerships between government, private sector, and communities.

At least 613 ha with an investment of R5 million will be developed in Amathole district while Chris Hani will develop 700 ha from an investment of R6 million with OR Tambo developing 215 ha worth R3,5 million.

Furthermore, DoA implementing agency the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) has been allocated R5 million to support with commercialization of the production, organize market, bring new production technologies, provide technical support and production finance facilities.

The funding criteria is not limited, in instances, where there are needs infrastructure repairs, districts will make their own determination.

According to the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey the province has the highest number of households that have access to land at 67%, while only 37% of that is put into productive use. The revitalisation of irrigation schemes presents an opportunity to unlock this potential and increase productive land use.

Agriculture is the major employer of people that are semi-skilled and investment in this sector can greatly contribute to reducing unemployment and food insecurity. Irrigations schemes are seen as vehicle that can significantly contribute to increase in agricultural productivity in the province.

The Zanyokhwe Irrigation Scheme spans across 6 villages and covers 635 hectares of land, of which 412 hectares are irrigated. The scheme supports 87 landowners organised into seven primary co-operatives and one secondary cooperative.

During the launch, the MEC will be engaged in a number of activities that include acknowledgement of the new Board, potato harvest demonstration and welcoming of graduate interns placed by DoA at the scheme to gain experience business skills and practical farming.

She will also handover vegetable production inputs, irrigation pipes, fodder production inputs and tractor implements.

Members of the media are invited to join the MEC as she launches a programme aimed to ensure food security and agricultural economic growth in an event that will take place as follows:

Date: 27 January 2026

Location: Burnshill

Venue: Zanyokhwe Irrigation scheme - Middledrift

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Mr Atule Joka on 071 688 4231 or Mr Thozi Manyisana on 063 183 9512

#GovZAUpdates