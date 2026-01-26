Jude 3 Project Launches New Curriculum to Prepare Teens for Faith Challenges on College Campuses

Faith That Makes Sense

A new curriculum shaped by student voices equips teens and young adults to engage faith, identity, and culture before college.

This curriculum is about being proactive—forming a faith that can stand before students ever step onto a college campus.” — Lisa Fields

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Jude 3 Project Launches New Curriculum to Help Teens Build a Faith That Can Withstand College and Cultural Challenges Faith That Makes Sense equips teens and young adults to engage Christianity honestly before their beliefs are testedJude 3 Project, a nonprofit organization focused on helping the Black community navigate questions of faith, culture, and identity, today announced the release of Faith That Makes Sense, a new curriculum designed to equip teens and young adults with the tools they need to thoughtfully engage Christianity in an increasingly complex world.The curriculum launches at a moment when many students encounter serious challenges to their faith for the first time—often on college campuses and in broader cultural spaces—without feeling prepared to respond. Rather than addressing doubts only after they surface, Faith That Makes Sense was created to be proactive, helping students develop a resilient and informed faith before they step into those environments.“Too often, young people are met with silence or shallow answers when they ask honest questions,” said Lisa Fields, CEO and founder of Jude 3 Project. “This curriculum exists to change that by taking their questions seriously and engaging them with clarity, care, and intellectual honesty.”The development of Faith That Makes Sense was shaped by years of Jude 3 Project engagement with students through podcasts, conferences, interviews, and campus conversations. Over the past year, the organization spent significant time on HBCU campuses, listening directly to students, conducting surveys, and gathering feedback on the questions, pressures, and struggles they face around faith.That listening revealed a consistent pattern: students are not asking superficial questions, and they are not helped by superficial responses.Rooted in Scripture and informed by lived experience, Faith That Makes Sense helps teens and young adults think clearly, ask boldly, and engage Christianity honestly. The curriculum addresses some of the most difficult and misunderstood areas of Christian faith, including:- The claim that Christianity is “the white man’s religion.”- Hypocrisy in the church- Identity, belonging, and the pull of Black religious identity movements- New Age spirituality, crystals, sage- Sexual pressure, shame, and the lie of “damaged goods.”- Suffering, pain, and the goodness of God- The historical foundation of ChristianityDesigned for small groups or personal study, the curriculum offers students a framework they can build on rather than answers to memorize. Its aim is not to win arguments, but to form a faith that can stand, grow, and make sense in real life.“This curriculum is about being proactive—forming a faith that can stand before students ever step onto a college campus,” Fields added.Faith That Makes Sense is now available for purchase and can be used by parents, churches, youth ministries, Christian schools, and organizations seeking to prepare young people for the realities they will face around belief, identity, and culture.For more information or to purchase the curriculum, visit www.jude3project.org About Jude 3 ProjectJude 3 Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the Black community know what they believe and why they believe it. We do this through transformative events, curriculum, online courses, thoughtfully curated discussions, and engaging storytelling through multimedia.

Helping Faith Make Sense

