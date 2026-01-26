Attensira Expands AI Search Volumes With Granular Demographics to 50+ Regions

AI Search Volumes

Proprietary NLP algorithms and multi-source data deliver the industry's most granular view of AI search behavior by region, model, and audience segment.

When you can see that a query is trending upward among high-income users in Northern Europe on Claude rather than ChatGPT, you can make decisions that actually move the needle.” — Karl-Gustav Kallasmaa, Founder

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attensira , a leader in AI search visibility solutions, today announced a major expansion of its AI Search Volumes feature, delivering the industry's most granular view of search behavior across AI platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and Perplexity.The enhanced AI Search Volumes now provides query volume tracking across more than 50 countries, with demographic filtering by gender, age bracket, and income level. This depth of coverage enables marketing and product teams to understand not just what users are searching for, but precisely who is searching and where—intelligence that has been difficult to obtain as AI assistants reshape how people discover information."Understanding AI search at a surface level isn't enough anymore," said Karl-Gustav Kallasmaa, founder of Attensira. "Businesses need to know whether their audience in Germany behaves differently than in Brazil, whether younger demographics are favoring one AI model over another, and how income levels correlate with search intent. That granularity is what we've built."The feature combines Attensira's proprietary natural language processing algorithms with data aggregated from multiple sources, creating a composite intelligence layer that no single data provider could offer alone. This multi-source approach enables Attensira to surface patterns and trends that would otherwise remain hidden, giving customers a structural advantage in planning their AI search strategy.Key capabilities of the expanded AI Search Volumes include comprehensive regional coverage spanning more than 50 countries with localized search volume data. Multi-model tracking provides unified analytics across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and additional AI platforms. Demographic segmentation enables filtering by gender, age, and income to understand audience composition. Trend analysis reveals how query volumes shift over time with customizable date ranges and comparative metrics.The dashboard presents total prompt volume alongside platform-specific breakdowns, allowing users to see at a glance which AI models are driving traffic for any given query. Historical data enables teams to identify emerging trends, seasonal patterns, and shifts in user behavior before competitors react.AI Search Volumes integrates directly with Attensira's advanced query planner, creating a closed-loop workflow from research to execution. Teams can identify high-volume opportunities, assess competitive density, and prioritize queries based on actual user behavior rather than assumptions. The query planner uses this volume data to surface recommendations that balance opportunity size with strategic fit."Most tools give you a snapshot. We give you the full picture," added Kallasmaa. "When you can see that a query is trending upward among high-income users in Northern Europe and is being asked primarily on Claude rather than ChatGPT, you can make decisions that actually move the needle."The expansion reflects growing demand from enterprise marketing teams seeking to understand the AI search channel with the same rigor they apply to traditional search. As AI assistants capture an increasing share of informational queries, the ability to track and analyze this behavior has become essential for brands competing for visibility.Early customers have used AI Search Volumes to identify regional differences in brand perception, discover untapped query categories, and benchmark their AI search presence against competitors. The demographic filters have proven particularly valuable for teams targeting specific audience segments or planning localized campaigns.AI Search Volumes is available now for all Attensira customers. Businesses interested in understanding their AI search visibility can request a demo at attensira.com.About AttensiraAttensira is an AI search visibility platform that helps businesses understand and optimize their presence across AI-powered search experiences. The platform combines proprietary NLP technology with multi-source data aggregation to deliver actionable insights for marketing, product, and strategy teams. Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Attensira serves customers navigating the shift from traditional search to AI-first discovery. For more information, visit attensira.com.

