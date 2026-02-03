Global Business Pages Launches Low-Cost, Permanent Global Business Listings

New platform offering SEO-indexed business profiles with local and global visibility for a one-time annual fee.

We built Global Business Pages so any business can be discovered online—locally and worldwide—without expensive subscriptions. One listing. One low price. Real visibility.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages today announced the launch of a low-cost global business listing platform designed to help businesses improve online discoverability through permanent, search-engine-indexed profiles.The new offering provides businesses with a single listing that supports visibility in local, national, and international search results without recurring subscription fees. The platform is positioned as a digital alternative to traditional business directories, combining location-based discovery with broader global reach.“Many small businesses face challenges maintaining online visibility due to rising advertising and subscription costs,” said a spokesperson for Global Business Pages. “The goal was to create a simple, permanent listing model that supports long-term discoverability at a predictable and accessible cost.”The Global Business Pages platform organizes business profiles to appear in city-level, country-level, and global search categories across more than 150 countries. Each profile includes structured business information designed to support search engine indexing and citation consistency.Business listings may include contact details, service descriptions, location data, media assets, and links to external websites and social platforms. Listings are designed to remain active without renewal requirements, supporting ongoing visibility over time.According to the company, the platform currently indexes more than 31 million business listings across 500 major cities worldwide. Global Business Pages reports that the directory has been in operation since 2000 and continues to expand its geographic coverage.The newly launched listing option is available for an annual fee of $1.30 and is intended for businesses seeking an alternative to traditional paid advertising or monthly directory subscriptions.About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages is an international business directory platform that connects businesses and consumers through search-engine-indexed listings across cities, countries, and continents. Established in 2000, the platform focuses on long-term visibility through structured, location-based business profiles.Website: GlobalBusinessPages.comMedia ContactGlobal Business Pages – Press OfficeEmail: contact@globalbusinesspages.comPhone: +1 804-859-0786Website: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com

