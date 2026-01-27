NFLPA Players and Pro Athletes Deliver Super Baskets of Hope to Hospitalized Children and Families Nationwide
Hospitals in NFL Cities, Including Super Bowl Host City, Receive Special Super Bowl Week Deliveries
The Super Baskets of Hope initiative was launched in 2012 by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, National Spokesperson for Basket of Hope, with a mission to ensure that children in hospitals in every NFL city experience the joy of the Super Bowl during the weeks leading up to the game.
This year, more than 12,000 Super Baskets of Hope gifts will be delivered nationwide. Each child receives a gift basket filled with games, toys, craft items, a Build-A-Bear, and Carson Chooses Forgiveness by Tony Dungy. Parents and caregivers receive a Basket of Hope Tote that includes a JBloom Designs “Hope” necklace, Uncommon by Tony Dungy, and thoughtfully selected items designed to encourage and uplift caregivers throughout their medical journey. The total value of each family gift is approximately $300.
NFLPA players and pro athletes personally visit hospital rooms to remind families they are not alone — that their communities care deeply for them and are supporting them with encouragement and prayer. Basket of Hope is honored to bring the spirit of the Super Bowl to families in hospitals located in NFL cities nationwide.
Basket of Hope extends special gratitude to Dave DesRochers, NFLPA Orange County Chapter President, for his leadership in recruiting NFLPA players in cities nationwide to participate in delivering Super Baskets of Hope.
Over 98% of all funding received by Basket of Hope goes directly toward program costs. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to sponsor a Super Basket of Hope for $100 or donate any amount to help expand the reach of this impactful program.
Basket of Hope gratefully thanks its National Sponsors for making this initiative possible, including FedEx, CG Moneta Consulting, ADHC Underpayments, JBloom Designs, S&K Printing, Build-A-Bear, and the Dungy Family Foundation.
About Basket of Hope
Basket of Hope is a St. Louis–based nonprofit organization founded in 1995 after Paul and Angela Brunette’s daughter, Christina, completed cancer treatment at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Since its founding, the organization has delivered hope and encouragement to families facing medical challenges across the country. Learn more at www.basketofhope.org.
Donations and information: www.SuperBasketsOfHope.org
Media Opportunities
Media outlets interested in covering Super Baskets of Hope deliveries at participating hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area, other NFL cities nationwide, or in scheduling interviews with participating NFLPA players and pro athletes are encouraged to contact the media team below.
