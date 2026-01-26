Chairman Smith and Dr. Joel at the 22 January Affrican Affaires hearing Mr. Von Batten and Dr. Joel at Affairs Hearing

Congolese welcomed a notable shift in tone and substance, citing bipartisan engagement by members of Congress and testimony from a Senior U.S. official.

The bipartisan leadership and informed testimony reflected during this hearing signal a constructive path forward for U.S. engagement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes Region” — Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso

WASHINGTON, DC, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the attendee, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) demonstrated a bipartisan commitment to democratic principles, civilian protection, and the pursuit of peace in the Great Lakes Region. Their participation was characterized as an example of cross-party alignment on the importance of human life, regional stability, and accountability.The attendee also commended Ms. Sarah Troutman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, for her testimony, which was described as comprehensive and well-informed regarding the conflict dynamics between the DRC and Rwanda. Her remarks outlined an approach centered on respect for Congolese sovereignty, regional cooperation, and long-term economic stability across the Great Lakes Region.The testimony was noted as consistent with policy principles articulated by the Trump administration, particularly those emphasizing national sovereignty, peace through accountability, and prosperity through regional stability in U.S.–Africa relations.While welcoming the progress reflected in the hearing, the attendee expressed concern that differing interpretations persist within broader policy discussions. Some narratives regarding the conflict remain contested by Congolese civil society actors, particularly claims related to minority persecution used to justify external military involvement. The attendee emphasized the importance of continued reliance on verified information, multilateral diplomacy, and international law in shaping future policy decisions.The attendee further stated that sustained executive leadership, congressional oversight through the Africa Subcommittee, and the appropriate use of diplomatic measures — including targeted sanctions when applicable — are essential tools to deter violence and reduce civilian displacement in the region.“The Congolese people continue to seek peace, respect for sovereignty, and international engagement grounded in facts and the rule of law,” the attendee said. “The bipartisan leadership and informed testimony reflected during this hearing signal a constructive path forward for U.S. engagement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes Region.”

