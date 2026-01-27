Cheng Ziang

CHINA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The suspense thriller Drunken Woman has officially released its key artwork and concept visuals, immediately attracting widespread attention from both industry insiders and audiences. The unveiling of the film’s core imagery offers a clear glimpse into its narrative tone and creative direction, positioning the project as a potential benchmark in psychological thriller cinema. Producer Cheng Ziang ’s pivotal role in shaping the film’s vision has also garnered significant industry recognition.Clocking in at 87 minutes, Drunken Woman follows Li Qing, a woman about to give birth, who is sent to a suburban villa to await delivery. There, she gradually becomes ensnared in a meticulously constructed psychological manipulation plot centered on a “fabricated truth.” Under the dual pressures of a tense environment and her own deteriorating mental state, Li Qing struggles to distinguish reality from illusion. Her handheld DV camera ultimately becomes a crucial tool for uncovering the truth, driving the story toward a dramatic reversal.The newly released poster reflects the film’s core creative vision. Through restrained composition and enclosed spatial imagery, the artwork intensifies the sense of oppression and subtle control experienced by the protagonist. Critics note that such a visual strategy—tightly integrated with narrative structure—requires constant oversight from the producer, a responsibility Cheng Ziang has shouldered from the outset.According to the production team, Cheng led the project from its development phase, establishing a guiding principle that “psychological suspense takes precedence over sensory shock.” The film deliberately avoids conventional jump scares, instead crafting fear through subjective perception, spatial design, and carefully structured narrative perspective. This approach has informed the film’s development from script to visual execution, achieving both artistic coherence and commercial potential within the genre.Drunken Woman is not a conventional genre pastiche; it represents a systematic exploration of psychological suspense within a commercial framework. Cheng Ziang’s early and in-depth involvement in project direction, narrative density, and production methodology has ensured that the film is both meticulously crafted and highly promising in terms of market appeal and critical reception.Currently entering a critical stage of public exposure, Drunken Woman is widely anticipated to achieve significant success. The release of the poster underscores the film’s distinctive positioning within the psychological thriller genre and further cements Cheng Ziang’s status as a key creative force in high-concept suspense filmmaking.

