Maryam Cosmetics Launches Luxury Halal Lipstick Line in the U.S., Opens Global Distribution Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryam Cosmetics, a luxury halal beauty brand built on ingredient transparency and ethical formulation announced the official U.S. launch of its premium halal lipstick line and its plans to expand distribution globally, with a strong focus on the U.S. market.The brand’s debut product - a high-performance, halal-certified luxury lipstick entered the U.S. market in October and has seen strong early traction among consumers seeking ethical, and premium beauty alternatives. Following this initial response, Maryam Cosmetics is now actively opening conversations with distributors and retail partners to scale availability beyond direct-to-consumer channels.Maryam Cosmetics was founded to address a clear gap in the global beauty industry: the lack of truly halal, ingredient-transparent cosmetics that meet modern expectations of pigment, comfort, and wear. Unlike brands that rely on vague “clean” or “natural” positioning, Maryam Cosmetics is built on halal standards , full ingredient disclosure, and uncompromising product performance. All formulations are halal-certified, vegan, cruelty-free, and developed with skin-friendly, clean ingredients.“Launching in the U.S. was a strategic first step,” said Nadiya Qureshi, Founder of Maryam Cosmetics.“ The response has validated what we believed from day one, there is strong demand for luxury halal cosmetics that do not compromise on quality or aesthetics. Our focus now is expanding access through the right distribution partners who share our commitment to integrity, quality, and long-term brand building.”With demand accelerating, the company is preparing to scale within the lip category while maintaining its premium positioning. In parallel, Maryam Cosmetics is actively seeking distribution partnerships in the United States and internationally, including specialty beauty retailers, regional distributors, and select global partners aligned with luxury and ethical beauty standards.The brand’s expansion strategy prioritizes controlled, high-quality distribution rather than rapid mass rollout, ensuring consistency in brand experience, pricing, and product education across markets. This approach positions Maryam Cosmetics as a compelling opportunity for distributors looking to serve the growing halal, ethical, and values-driven beauty segment.Community trust, representation, and transparency remain central to the brand’s growth philosophy. Maryam Cosmetics aims to build a globally recognized halal beauty label that resonates not only with Muslim consumers, but with a broader audience seeking ethical, conscious, and high-performing cosmetics.For partnership and distribution inquiries, visit **www.themaryamcosmetics.com** or follow @maryamcosmetics.us on Instagram.About Maryam CosmeticsFounded in 2025 by Nadiya Qureshi, Maryam Cosmetics is a luxury halal beauty brand offering halal-certified, ethically formulated makeup for the modern, conscious consumer. The brand combines faith-conscious formulation with premium performance, delivering products that meet high standards of purity, inclusivity, and aesthetic excellence. All Maryam Cosmetics products are halal-certified, vegan, cruelty-free, and developed with clean, skin-friendly ingredients.

