Producer Chen Yilin Joins Jury Panel at 7th Thorn Rose Micro Film Festival

CHENGDE, HEBEI , CHINA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Thorn Rose Micro Film Festival recently concluded in Chengde, Hebei Province, alongside its annual awards ceremony and industry exchange events. Film producer Chen Yilin was invited to serve as a jury member, contributing her professional expertise to one of China’s long-running national platforms for micro films and short-form audiovisual works.Guided by the China Culture and Arts Development Promotion Association and co- organized by multiple public cultural institutions, including the Publicity Department of the Chengde Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the festival has consistently focused on contemporary social themes and creative innovation since its establishment. This year’s edition received over 1,300 submissions nationwide, spanning micro films, micro-short dramas and documentary works.According to official guidelines released by the organizing committee, jury members were required to meet strict professional qualifications and follow standardized evaluation procedures. Chen joined a jury panel that included National First-Class Actor Guo Kaimin, Golden Rooster Award Best Actress Song Xiaoying, Vice Chairman of the Beijing Quyi Artists Association Li Jing, and Wei Yaping, Deputy Director of the Film and Television Culture Working Committee of the China Cultural and Art Development Association.The judging process was conducted in three stages—preliminary review, secondary evaluation and final adjudication. Works were assessed based on artistic quality, technical execution, originality and social value, with additional criteria applied according to category. More than 70 works ultimately received honors, including the Thorn Rose Award, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, as well as individual prizes for directing and performance.Chen Yilin has been active in China’s film and short-form content industry for several years. In feature film production, she has participated in multiple realism-driven projects focused on social issues and youth narratives. Her work on the feature film Phantom of the Ice earned the Outstanding Film Business Producer Award at the Asia International Film Festival. In the micro-short drama sector, she has contributed to several high-performing titles that collectively achieved tens of millions of views.Founded in 2016, the Thorn Rose Micro Film Festival has received more than 6,000 submissions to date and is widely recognized for its emphasis on professional standards and emerging talent. Chen Yilin’s participation as a jury member reflects both industry recognition of her expertise and the festival’s continued commitment to high-quality, expert-led evaluation.

