Chinese Producer Hanzhong Ye to Lead Multiple Major U.S. Film Projects

NM, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, renowned film producer Hanzhong Ye confirmed that he will travel to the United States to take on key production roles in several high-profile film projects. He will serve in core producer positions, overseeing the full production process from development through post-production and distribution. Industry observers regard this move as a significant step in Ye’s international career and a reflection of his growing recognition for expertise in film production and commercial strategy.Over the next few years, Ye is set to participate in three feature films spanning diverse genres and multi-year production schedules. The first, Sapphire Lies, follows a Las Vegas cocktail waitress who becomes entangled in family and romantic conflicts due to a credit card scam. The second, Secrets in the Tides, explores the protagonist’s inner journey between loss and renewal. The third, Double Stakes with the Devil, centers on a mysterious series of events unfolding within a community project.Ye has stated that he will leverage an international perspective to guide the projects through every stage, from pre-production and filming to post-production commercialization, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between creative vision and commercial value.His responsibilities will encompass comprehensive producer functions, including financial and investment management, risk control, team building, production coordination, and commercialization strategy. This combination of strategic planning and hands-on management is highly valued in large-scale international film projects.With extensive experience in China’s film and short-drama industry, Ye has previously led multiple high-grossing and critically acclaimed productions. His upcoming work in the U.S. is expected to expand his international influence while creating more opportunities for practical Sino-American collaboration in filmmaking.Industry experts note that in an increasingly competitive global film market, producers with both international insight and strong commercial management capabilities are vital to a project’s success. Ye’s U.S. experience is likely to become a new benchmark for Chinese producers demonstrating their capabilities on the global stage.

