Energy Healer Samuel Zohar Yanai Introduces Kabbalah-Inspired Method for Spiritual Renewal and Personal Balance

Samuel Zohar Yanai, Expert in Energy Healing - The Path to Spiritual Liberation

Ancient wisdom and modern energy practices combine to help individuals address emotional, spiritual and energetic challenges through holistic consultation

HOLSON, ISRAEL, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of individuals seeking spiritual clarity and personal renewal are turning to alternative healing practices rooted in ancient traditions. Among them is Samuel Zohar Yanai , an energy healing practitioner whose work blends Kabbalistic teachings with contemporary holistic techniques designed to support emotional and spiritual well-being.Exposed to mysticism, energy work and Kabbalah from an early age, Yanai developed a personalized method centered on removing spiritual and energetic blockages, spells, and black magic . While initially skeptical of spiritual intervention, he says personal hardships later led him to explore the transformative potential of energetic healing.Over time, Yanai refined an approach that integrates inherited family knowledge — including teachings from an ancestral Kabbalistic text passed down by his great-grandfather — with independent study in psychology, numerology, quantum theory and spirituality. The result is “Nofesh BaNefesh,” or “Spiritual Retreat,” a consultation model intended to guide participants through what he describes as an inner process of reflection, release and reconnection.Yanai says the practice focuses on identifying emotional and energetic obstacles and, when requested, assisting clients with removing black magic or negative influences that they believe may be affecting their lives. His consultations are positioned as complementary to traditional medical or psychological care rather than replacements for licensed treatment.Working with clients locally and internationally, Yanai emphasizes discretion and individualized support. Sessions are tailored to each person’s background, goals and personal beliefs, with the aim of fostering balance, empowerment and self-awareness.As interest in holistic wellness continues to grow, practitioners like Yanai reflect a broader movement toward integrative approaches that combine spiritual heritage with modern personal development practices.For more information, visit https://mgn18.com/

