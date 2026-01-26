Saint Elizabeth University Receives $2 Million Endowment to Support Early Childhood Education and Psychology Scholarship

Transformational Investment in Saint Elizabeth University Empowers Future Early Childhood Educators and Mental Health Professionals

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) today announced the receipt of a $2 million gift to establish the Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Early Childhood Education and Psychology . This transformational gift will provide critical financial support to undergraduate students specifically pursuing degrees in these vital fields, reinforcing the University’s commitment to service and community impact."This extraordinary and generous $2 million endowed gift is truly transformational for Saint Elizabeth University," said Dr. Gary Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University. "It affirms our mission at its core: expanding access, advancing academic excellence, and preparing educators who will serve children, families, and communities with skill, compassion, and purpose."The scholarship is designed to reduce financial barriers for students who demonstrate both academic promise and financial need while helping to address the critical shortage of qualified education and mental health professionals."Saint Elizabeth University has long been a recognized leader in early childhood education and psychology," said Michael K. Smullen, Vice President, Advancement. "This gift enables us to build on those historic strengths through an extraordinary investment in our deserving students.""The Excellence in Early Childhood Education and Psychology Scholarship will remove financial barriers for talented students with demonstrated need, while strengthening one of the University’s most mission-critical pathways: preparing future educators committed to equity, service, and community impact," Dr. Crosby added.This gift aligns powerfully with every pillar of the University's strategic plan: student success, academic distinction, mission elevation, and long-term sustainability."Its impact will be felt for generations," concluded Dr. Crosby. "We are deeply grateful to the donor for this enduring investment in our students, our faculty, and the future of education."About Saint Elizabeth University (SEU)Founded in 1899 by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) is an accredited, private, four-year, Catholic institution located in Morristown, New Jersey. Originally established as one of the first Catholic colleges for women in the United States, SEU has since evolved into a coeducational, comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across more than 39 areas of study.For over a century, SEU has been dedicated to advancing access, opportunity, and social mobility in higher education. The university consistently ranks among the top institutions nationwide for its impact on the social mobility of its students, many of whom are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Rooted in a tradition of service and leadership, SEU prepares graduates to make meaningful contributions to their professions, their communities, and the broader world. To learn more, visit steu.edu.

