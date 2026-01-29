Submit Release
Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

“RO‑8, a new Kampo medicine that normalizes inflammation, achieved 90.9% cognitive improvement in Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment and improved kidney function by 65.5% in chronic kidney disease,

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Novel Anti Inflammatory Therapy RO 8 Demonstrates Significant Cognitive and Renal Function Recovery

Novel Anti Inflammatory Therapy RO 8 Demonstrates Significant Cognitive and Renal Function Recovery

JAPAN, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Patents Granted in the United States, Japan, EU, and the United Kingdom / Peer‑Reviewed Publication Confirms Inflammation as a Central Driver of Alzheimer’s Disease


Dr. Yoshiteru Shimoide, immunologist and director of the Yoshiteru Shimoide Internal Medicine Clinic in Kagoshima, Japan, has developed RO‑8, the world’s first therapeutic agent designed to fundamentally suppress inflammation associated with Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).


The therapy received patents in the United States, Japan, European Union, and the United Kingdom.

In clinical observations, RO‑8 demonstrated:
　　90.9% improvement or recovery in cognitive decline across all stages of Alzheimer’s disease and MCI
　　65.5% improvement in renal function among patients with CKD

These findings position RO‑8 as a potentially transformative therapy for inflammatory‑driven chronic diseases.

Published in a Peer‑Reviewed International Medical Journal

The research was peer‑reviewed and published in Current Traditional Medicine (July 2025).

Article: https://www.eurekaselect.com/article/149739

DOI: 10.2174/0122150838396773250720081201

The publication supports growing evidence that amyloid‑β is not the primary cause of cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease. RO‑8 provides empirical support for the long‑standing neuroinflammation hypothesis, originally highlighted by Heneka et al. in The Lancet (2015).

RO‑8’s mechanism involves normalizing immune‑driven inflammation, specifically by shifting macrophages from the inflammatory M1 phenotype to the anti‑inflammatory M2 phenotype.


Global Impact: Addressing a Critical Unmet Need

　　39 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer’s disease
　　4.72 million patients in Japan alone
　　RO‑8 may help reduce the emotional, physical, and economic burden on patients, families, and healthcare systems.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

CKD affects 850 million people globally.

RO‑8 demonstrated renal function recovery even in older adults, suggesting potential to reduce long‑term dialysis demand.

Additional Inflammatory Conditions

Presentations at AAAAI and WPA meetings have shown high improvement rates in:

　　Bronchial asthma: 92.2%
　　Depression: 97.6%
　　Atopic dermatitis: 87.2%

About Dr. Yoshiteru Shimoide
Director, Yoshiteru Shimoide Internal Medicine Clinic
3‑39‑9 Shimoarata, Kagoshima City, Japan
MD, PhD (Immunology)
Board‑certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Traditional Japanese Medicine
Website: http://www.yshimoide.com

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ_dHITALqQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4iaGLW41f4


Patents
　　United States: US 10,660,929 B2 / US 11,110,142 B2
　　EU: 3545964
　　Japan: 6401414 / 6691182 / 6154566

Selected Academic Presentations
　　EADV (Istanbul, 2008)
　　AAAAI (Washington 2009, Orlando 2012)
　　WPA (Vienna, 2013)

Yukiwo Toda
Kartz Media Works
