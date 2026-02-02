Global Healthcare AI Congress Hosts World Leaders

Global Healthcare AI Summit

An International Consensus Summit for Health Providers and Policymakers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Summit will convene in London for a landmark international gathering that will shape the future of healthcare, medicine, and dentistry in the age of artificial intelligence. Hosted by the Global Summits Institute, the Summit will bring together an unprecedented coalition of physicians, dentists, scientists, policymakers, regulators, accreditors, technologists, academics, global institutions, and world leaders to address one of the most consequential transformations in modern healthcare.Artificial intelligence is no longer speculative. It is actively reshaping clinical decision-making, diagnostics, treatment planning, population health, education, workforce models, access to care, and healthcare economics worldwide. Yet the pace of innovation has outstripped the development of coordinated governance, standards, and ethical frameworks. The Global Medical-Dental Artificial Intelligence Summit was established to meet this moment with seriousness, structure, and leadership.Over three days, the Summit will feature nearly 100 globally recognized experts across medicine, dentistry, public health, academia, government, and industry. Programming will include high-impact TED-style lectures, multidisciplinary panels, standards and policy forums, technology showcases, and strategic dialogues focused on real-world implementation.The Summit’s mission extends beyond the creation of a uniform global framework for standards, cybersecurity, governance, administration, and regulatory alignment. Central to its vision is the deliberate integration of medical and dental subspecialties through predictive analytics, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the dismantling of long-standing professional silos that limit innovation and patient outcomes.A defining feature of the Summit is its deliberate convergence of medicine and dentistry—two disciplines that historically have operated in parallel but now share common technological, diagnostic, and data-driven futures. By uniting these communities on a single global stage, the Summit aims to accelerate collaboration, reduce silos, and establish shared principles for ethical and effective AI adoption across healthcare.In parallel, the program offers more than 30 accredited Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for physicians and dental professionals, ensuring immediate practical value across clinical disciplines. The Summit will also host the Hippocratic Awards Gala , recognizing doctors of medicine and dentistry who have demonstrated measurable, ethical, and patient-centered impact through the responsible application of artificial intelligence—advancing care while strengthening professional practice.The London convening will also welcome senior government officials, regulators, representatives of standards bodies, accreditors, and international health organizations. These leaders will participate in high-level discussions on global policy alignment, regulatory foresight, and governance models necessary to guide AI’s rapid expansion in healthcare systems worldwide.Dr. Kianor Shah, Chair of the Summit, stated:“Artificial intelligence represents the most profound inflection point in the history of healthcare. What we decide now—about standards, governance, ethics, and implementation—will determine whether AI elevates patient care and professional practice or introduces unnecessary risk. This Summit is about bringing the world’s most credible voices together to set a responsible, collaborative path forward.”London was selected as the host city for its unique position as a global center of medicine, science, policy, finance, and culture. Its international reach and regulatory influence make it an ideal setting for conversations that will resonate far beyond national borders. Registration and additional details are available at https://top100doc.com/london

