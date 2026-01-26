Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/2.5 BA Home on Large Cul-de-Sac Lot in Waynesboro, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

536 Link Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 536 Link Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 536 Link Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 536 Link Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 536 Link Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980

Bidding Set to End on a Solid Home on Large Lot Close to Downtown Waynesboro, Schools & I-64.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a solid home on large lot close to Downtown Waynesboro, schools.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a solid home on large lot close to Downtown Waynesboro, schools and I-64 Wednesday, January 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The 3 BR/2.5 BA home on large .40 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in Brandywine Subdivision will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property. It can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure,” said Nicholls. “Bid now and make it yours.”“The home is conveniently located only 1 mile from Main Street/downtown Waynesboro , 1.5 miles or less from all schools, 3.5 miles from I-64, 15 miles from Staunton, and a short drive to Harrisonburg & Charlottesville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 @ 10 AM (Eastern).Location of the property: 536 Link Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 3 BR/2.5 BA home on .40 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in the Brandywine neighborhood• The home measures 1,761 +/- sf. and has 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on the upper level and a half bathroom on the main level. It features an eat-in kitchen (appliances convey), living room w/wood-burning fireplace, dining room, den/office and an attic w/pull-down stairs.• Covered front porch (approx. 6'x20'); rear composite deck/patio• Heating: dual fuel system w/heat pump & gas furnace backup (approx. 2 years old); Cooling: Heat pump• Public water, sewer & gas Detached outbuilding (approx. 12'x16') w/roll-up bay door , concrete floor & workbench• Fully fenced large backyard; built-in playground & swing set• Asphalt driveway• Electric: Dominion Power; Natural gas: ColumbiaFor more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The online only real estate auction is open to the public.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.