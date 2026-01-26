EuropaNewswire LLC Announces Strategic Exit from Microstock and Moves to Direct Editorial Licensing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EuropaNewswire LLC today announced a strategic transition away from microstock distribution and toward a fully direct licensing model for its editorial photography catalog. The move reflects a broader shift among independent visual news organizations seeking fair-market compensation for photojournalism and greater control over image rights and usage.EuropaNewswire has operated in New York for more than two decades, covering the United Nations, New York City politics, national policy visits, cultural events, and entertainment red carpets. The agency has developed long-standing relationships with international media outlets and maintains one of the most comprehensive private archives of United Nations photography in private hands.Company founder Luiz Rampelotto cited the economic challenges of microstock pricing as a core driver behind the decision. Rampelotto noted that the microstock model has reduced the cost of editorial imagery to commodity pricing levels that are unsustainable for field reporting, credential acquisition, travel, equipment, and post-production. Direct licensing enables transparent editorial pricing that reflects the professional labor required to produce accurate visual journalism.“After many years of supplying images to different distributors, we made the decision to focus completely on direct licensing,” Rampelotto said. “Photo buyers deserve access to editorial work produced with on-site reporting and professional standards, and photographers deserve compensation that reflects the reality of their work. Direct licensing achieves both.”Under this updated framework, EuropaNewswire will offer licensing for editorial use in print publishing, digital media, television, documentary production, nonprofit educational use, and academic research. The company will no longer participate in microstock sales channels that bundle news photography alongside generic stock imagery at discount rates.The agency continues to emphasize independence, editorial credibility, and access. EuropaNewswire operates as a women-owned boutique photo agency based in New York and continues to serve picture desks, journalists, and media buyers worldwide through direct contact and online galleries.About EuropaNewswire LLCEuropaNewswire LLC is a New York-based editorial photography agency specializing in political, diplomatic, cultural, and entertainment news. Founded in 2004 and organized as an LLC in 2025, the company licenses images directly to media outlets and picture buyers worldwide.Media ContactLuiz@europanewswire.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.