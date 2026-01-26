'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Introduces the Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket with 'Minato’s Kunai' Sales Starting Soon

AWAJI, JAPAN, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the attraction “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” located within the anime park Nijigen no Mori at Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, an announcement was made today, January 25, regarding the upcoming release of the Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket with “Minato’s Kunai.”January 25 also marks the birthday of Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage and the father of the series’ protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki.The premium ticket includes “Minato’s Kunai,” an item reproduced based on the kunai used by Minato Namikaze as depicted in the NARUTO series. The product has been developed to reflect the design shown in the original work.Each item will be provided in a wooden box bearing the official Shinobi-Zato seal.Information regarding sales schedules, pricing, and availability will be announced separately.■ Overview:Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket with “Minato’s Kunai”Sales Start Date:To be announced at a later date on the official Nijigen no Mori website and other official channels.Contents:This premium ticket set includes “Minato’s Kunai,” an item produced based on the kunai used by Minato Namikaze in the NARUTO series, along with a Gold Ticket for the attraction “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”Price:JPY 50,000 (tax included)Important Notice:This product is manufactured for display purposes only.For safety reasons, swinging, using, or handling the item as an actual tool is strictly prohibited.Please be aware of this restriction prior to purchase.URL：

