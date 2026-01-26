Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds $14B TikTok Deal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 22nd, 2026, TikTok closed a $14 billion deal establishing a U.S. subsidiary of the platform that complies with President Trump’s executive order. The subsidiary, known as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will be partially owned by Silver Lake, Oracle, and MGX, each holding 15%, along with the Dell Family Office, Vastmere Strategic Investments, Alpha Wave Partners, Revolution, Merritt Way, Via Nova, Virgo LI, and NJJ Capital.The multi-billion-dollar deal is set to preserve a marketing tool utilized by over 7 million businesses, half of which rely on TikTok to be successful. Simultaneously, the deal addresses national security concerns by creating separation between user data, the algorithm, and the Chinese government. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“The agreement reached on January 22nd represents an important step toward restoring certainty in the digital marketplace. For millions of small businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs who rely on platforms like TikTok to reach customers, this deal will ensure continued competitiveness and growth.”Palomarez continued:“Digital platforms have increasingly become a critical piece of infrastructure for America’s small businesses. A resolution that addresses legitimate national concerns while preserving access to modern digital tools helps ensure American businesses can continue to compete, grow, and innovate in a global economy. This deal signals that policymakers can pursue responsible oversight without cutting off opportunity or disrupting livelihoods.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

