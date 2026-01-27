Symphonic Pop Artist Allan Palacios Chan Redefines Crossover Music Through Orchestral Storytelling

Symphonic pop artist Allan Palacios Chan Allan Palacios Chan studio artist photo Still Photo of Allan Palacios Chan from the music video Frozen (Symphonic Cover) featuring Tina Guo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allan Palacios Chan is a Philippine-born American symphonic pop artist whose work bridges opera, concert music, and crossover repertoire through large-scale orchestral storytelling. Praised by Opera News as a “clarion high tenor,” described by Seen and Heard International as a “standout performer…bringing musicality plus an attractive and flexible leggiero sound,” and recognized by Arts Knoxville as “a marvelous storyteller and portrayer of emotion,” Chan has emerged as a distinctive voice shaping contemporary crossover music through orchestral scale and emotional clarity.Trained as a classical tenor but driven by narrative immediacy, Chan’s work reframes familiar repertoire through orchestral color and symphonic pacing. His approach places him at the forefront of a growing movement of symphonic pop artists who apply classical technique not as tradition-bound display, but as a vehicle for modern storytelling.Chan received his formal training at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, where he earned a Master of Music in Vocal Performance, and at George Mason University, graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. He was a Corbett Foundation Young Artist with Cincinnati Opera and a two-time Voice Fellow at the Music Academy of the West, where he studied with Marilyn Horne and appeared in the West Coast premiere of Matthew Aucoin’s Second Nature.His operatic and theatrical credits include leading roles in contemporary and classical works with companies such as Tacoma Opera, Knoxville Opera, and the New York Opera Society, including appearances in multiple world premieres. In concert, he has appeared at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, performing sacred, symphonic, and contemporary repertoire with ensembles across the United States.Alongside his classical career, Chan has become a visible presence in culturally significant performances. He has appeared as a guest artist with the award-winning Philippine Madrigal Singers on their first U.S. tour since the pandemic and most recently shared the stage in New York City with Sofronio Vasquez, reigning champion of The Voice USA 2025, for YAMANnyc. He regularly performs for the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., including events at the U.S. State Department and the Ronald Reagan Building, and is a leading advocate for Kundiman, the Filipino art song tradition.Chan has sung the Philippine National Anthem at major national and international events, including Manny Pacquiao’s Las Vegas bout against Timothy Bradley Jr., and has appeared at the APAICS Gala in Washington, D.C., the AREEA National Convention in Las Vegas, and made his Hawaii concert debut in Honolulu.A pivotal expansion of Chan’s artistic direction began during his 2022 philanthropic tour of the Philippines, where he performed to raise funds for Indigenous students attending a Notre Dame school in Mindanao. During the tour, his work was recognized by Renen de Guia of Ovation Productions, leading to introductions within an international creative network that included Los Angeles–based agent Gina Orr and acclaimed arranger, pianist, and crossover specialist Leonardo de Bernardini, known professionally as Leo Z.That encounter initiated an ongoing creative partnership centered on orchestral storytelling and symphonic reinterpretation. Chan is currently releasing a crossover album with Leo Z titled Songs from the Attic, a curated series of orchestral and symphonic pop interpretations of contemporary and classic repertoire. Recent singles include And So It Goes, Orinoco Flow, and May It Be (featuring the Philippine Madrigal Singers), all available on major streaming platforms.His recent release Frozen, a symphonic cover of Madonna’s iconic song, features Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo and reimagines the track through expansive string writing, operatic vocal lines, and cinematic pacing. The release exemplifies Chan’s work as a symphonic pop artist, applying classical technique and orchestral depth to crossover music. Frozen was featured on a Times Square billboard and has become a cornerstone of his growing symphonic crossover catalog.Chan’s holiday EP Christmas Is Here, produced by Leo Z and featuring Cassy London, Davide Friello, and Grammy Award–winning vocalist Helena Buscema, was also showcased on a Times Square billboard and reflects his continued interest in orchestral color and large-scale vocal writing.In addition to his recording work, Chan remains active as a concert soloist. Recent and upcoming engagements include a benefit jazz concert for the Filipino American National Historical Society, a jazz collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist Madz Johnson, his solo debut with The Choral Arts Society of Washington, and a performance as tenor soloist in Carmina Burana with the New Dominion Chorale.Across opera, concert, and crossover music, Allan Palacios Chan continues to expand the expressive possibilities of the tenor voice. As a symphonic pop artist, his work honors classical tradition while speaking directly to contemporary audiences through orchestral storytelling and emotional honesty.Follow Allan:Website: www.AllanPalaciosChan.com | YouTube: @AllanPalaciosChan | IG: @allanPCtenor | FB: Allan Palacios Chan / The Allan Palacios Chan Fan Club (group) | TikTok: @allan.palacios.ch | Spotify/YouTube/Apple Music: Allan Palacios Chan

Frozen (Symphonic Cover) - Allan Palacios Chan feat. Tina Guo

