Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Locating Missing Wicomico County Juvenile

(PARSONSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing juvenile in Wicomico County.
Lilith Keith, 14, was reported missing on January 24. She was last seen on January 23, around 11 p.m., in the 32000 block of Longridge Road in Parsonsburg, Maryland. She is described as a Caucasian female with red hair and brown eyes, approximately five feet, six inches to five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has a butterfly stud nose ring and occasionally goes by “Serena” or “Sarina.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
