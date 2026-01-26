Bethel Baptist Church Partners with Splash Tents to Elevate Community Outreach and Church Events in Seagoville, TX

high-quality branded tents for community events high-quality 10x10 branded tents for community events high-quality 10x10 branded tents for community events by splashtents

The partnership provides durable, custom-branded canopy tents to enhance faith-based programming, family-friendly gatherings, and local outreach efforts.

This Splash Tents, Inc's partnership allows Bethel Baptist Church to maximize attendance, impact, and community visibility, all while maintaining a focus on spiritual growth and fellowship.” — Jason Stephens

SEAGOVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bethel Baptist Church, located at 601 N Kaufman St., Seagoville, TX 75159, is strengthening its mission of faith, fellowship, and community service with the support of Splash Tents, Inc. (SplashTents.com). Under the leadership of Pastor Brother Brentt Tramel, Bethel Baptist Church strives to help individuals grow closer to God while building a welcoming church community through prayer, study of Scripture, and meaningful fellowship.Serving the communities of Seagoville, Kaufman, Balch Springs, Forney and surrounding areas. Bethel Baptist Church has become a hub for spiritual growth, outreach programs, and family-friendly events. With an inclusive approach, the church encourages everyone to “come as you are”, creating spaces where visitors, families, and long-time members alike can feel at home.Weekly Services and MinistriesBethel Baptist Church offers a wide array of weekly worship services and faith-based ministries that cater to all ages and backgrounds:• Sunday School – 10 a.m. (Adult and Children): Providing in-depth biblical teaching in a friendly, interactive environment.• Sunday Morning Service – 11 a.m.: Inclusive of Children’s Church, ensuring families can worship while children learn about God’s Word in an age-appropriate setting.• Sunday Night Youth Service – 5 p.m.: Engaging teenagers and young adults in worship, Bible study, and community connection.• Wednesday Night Bible Study – 7 p.m.: A midweek opportunity for reflection, study, and discussion of Scripture.• Young Adult Women's Bible Study & GLOW Women’s Ministry: Faith-based gatherings focused on spiritual growth, mentorship, and leadership for women.• Book Studies and Small-Group Sessions: Weekly small groups that explore Christian literature and Scripture to deepen faith and foster community.These ministries are designed not only to promote spiritual growth but also to build a tight-knit, caring church family, supporting members in their faith journeys while welcoming newcomers.Community Engagement and OutreachBethel Baptist Church believes that ministry extends beyond its walls. By actively engaging in community outreach and fellowship events, the church strengthens connections with local residents while sharing God’s love. Featured events include:• Fall Festival – Family-friendly activities, food, games, and music for the entire community.• Easter Egg Hunt – Celebrating the season with fun activities for children and families.• Movie Nights & Game Night – Opportunities for fellowship, recreation, and building relationships in a relaxed environment.• Vacation Bible School (VBS) – A dynamic program for children combining biblical teaching with fun and engaging activities.• Participation in Local Community Events – Including prayer tents, ministry outreach, and community service initiatives.Looking ahead to 2026, Bethel Baptist Church plans to participate in events like SeagoFest and the SOME Run, further expanding its impact in Seagoville and beyond.________________________________________How Splash Tents Supports Churches, Ministries, and Non-ProfitsPlanning and hosting community outreach events requires reliable, durable, and professional event infrastructure. That’s where Splash Tents, Inc. comes in. As a trusted provider of custom ministry canopy tents, church event tents, and nonprofit event tents in Seagoville, Kaufman, Balch Springs, Forney and surrounding areas. Splash Tents equips churches like Bethel Baptist with everything needed to make events safe, engaging, and visually impactful.Why Churches and Ministries Choose Splash Tents• Durable, Long-Lasting Tents: Designed to withstand sun, wind, and rain, ensuring smooth operations for outdoor ministry events. Custom Branded Church Canopy Tents : Churches and ministries can display logos, colors, and messages to create a professional and welcoming appearance.• Flexible Tent Packages for Ministry Events: From small 10x10 tents to larger 10x15 or modular setups, Splash Tents accommodates Easter festivals, youth activities, and large-scale church gatherings.• Affordable Options for Non-Profits: Recognizing budget constraints, Splash Tents provides cost-effective solutions for church ministries, outreach events, and community programs.By partnering with Splash Tents, Bethel Baptist Church can focus on ministry and fellowship, while knowing that custom tents and event infrastructure are handled with expertise.Enhancing Church Events with Custom Tents Splash Tents has become a trusted partner for churches and ministries seeking high-quality, branded tents for community events . For Bethel Baptist Church, these tents enhance outreach events in several ways:• Easter Egg Hunts and Fall Festivals: Custom tents provide shaded areas for crafts, refreshments, and activity stations, ensuring attendees enjoy a comfortable and safe environment.• Vacation Bible School: Ministry tents allow for organized learning stations, check-in areas, and safe spaces for children to explore faith through interactive activities.• Movie Nights and Game Nights: Branded canopy tents create community gathering points, providing shelter and visibility while reinforcing the church’s identity.• Community Runs and Charity Events: Tents help churches host hydration stations, registration areas, and award ceremonies, increasing efficiency and community engagement.• Outreach at Local Festivals: Customized ministry tents serve as prayer stations and welcome booths during Seagoville, Bedford, and Grapevine community events, helping churches connect with families and individuals seeking spiritual guidance.This partnership allows Bethel Baptist Church to maximize attendance, impact, and community visibility, all while maintaining a focus on spiritual growth and fellowship.A Church That Welcomes EveryoneOne of the defining characteristics of Bethel Baptist Church is its inclusivity. Whether someone is a lifelong Christian, exploring faith, or simply curious, there is a place for everyone at Bethel. The church emphasizes that its doors are always open, and its events—supported by partners like Splash Tents—are designed to make every attendee feel welcome, safe, and valued.Through Sunday services, Bible studies, youth programs, and outreach events, Bethel Baptist creates spaces for learning, worship, fellowship, and service. This welcoming culture, combined with the logistical support of Splash Tents, Inc., ensures that the church can focus on its mission while delivering professional, enjoyable, and impactful events to its congregation and community.Bethel Baptist Church601 N Kaufman St., Seagoville, TX 75159Phone: 469-447-8330Website: www.bethelseagoville.churchcenter.com Splash Tents, Inc.Website: www.splashtents.com sales@splashtents.com214.432.4025

