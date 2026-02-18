Brazil Becomes International Hub for Dental Implants and Full Arch Digital Oral Rehabilitations with Zirconia Options

With dental travel rising, international patients are exploring Brazil for full-arch implant care supported by in-house imaging, intraoral scanning and CAD/CAM zirconia prosthetics. ImplArt Clinic in São Paulo, led by Dr. Roberto Markarian, reports expand

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With dental travel continuing to grow, an increasing number of international patients are exploring Brazil for implant dentistry and complex oral rehabilitation, seeking advanced technology, predictable planning, and more accessible pricing compared with major markets.

A recent overview on full-arch implants in Brazil notes that comprehensive implant rehabilitation (including All-on-4 implants) is commonly discussed in the context of affordability, with reported ranges that may differ by materials, complexity, diagnostics, and prosthetic design. According to the article’s estimates, the cost of dental implants in Brazil can be up to 50–70% lower than in the United States, depending on the scope of treatment. Importantly, these comparisons assume equivalent clinical standards, state-of-the-art diagnostics and digital planning, comparable implant systems and prosthetic materials, and treatment delivered by experienced, highly qualified specialists



Located in São Paulo, in one of the city’s most central and well-connected areas, Avenida Paulista, ImplArt Clinic offers implant treatments from single-tooth replacement to extensive reconstructions such as multiple crowns, and full-arch rehabilitation, supported by digital radiology and an in-house dental laboratory.

Delivering some of the most modern implant and oral rehabilitation treatments to international standards, ImplArt Clinic is accustomed to welcoming patients from around the world and supporting their planning process before they travel. As part of its international-patient workflow, a pre-travel online consultation can be arranged directly with Dr. Roberto Markarian, PhD, Clinical Director of ImplArt Clinic and a highly experienced implant dentistry specialist, to discuss goals and review recent diagnostic records in English or Spanish. When a patient provides complete and up-to-date exams, the clinic may offer a preliminary, approximate estimate and outline likely timelines while emphasizing that final indications, scheduling, and fees are confirmed only after an in-person clinical evaluation and updated diagnostic imaging.

“International patients usually look for two things: confidence in the clinical protocol and clarity about what is included in the treatment plan,” said Dr. Roberto Markarian, PhD, Clinical Director of ImplArt Clinic in São Paulo, Brazil, an implant dentistry specialist whose approach has been shaped by ongoing international continuing education, including training programs in Boston at Harvard University. “Digital diagnosis, 3D planning, and prosthetic design help us standardize each step and communicate options with precision, especially in complex oral rehabilitation cases such as full-arch dental implants (All-on-X) and implant-supported zirconia prostheses.”

Technology and treatment scope highlighted for international patients

ImplArt Clinic describes a workflow built around digital dentistry, in-house diagnostics, and internal production an approach designed to improve predictability, communication, and quality control for dental implants and oral rehabilitation in São Paulo, Brazil. Key components referenced by the clinic include:

In-house digital imaging (panoramic X-ray and CT) to support diagnosis, 3D assessment, and surgical planning

Intraoral scanning for 3D digital impressions (including TRIOS/3Shape, as cited by the clinic)

Use of modern dental implant systems, including advanced surface technologies designed to support faster healing and predictable osseointegration, when clinically indicated

In-house digital prosthetic laboratory supporting CAD/CAM workflows, including zirconia restorations

Full-arch dental implants (All-on-X) and implant-supported fixed bridges with Zirconia as an option when clinically indicated

Metal-free / ceramic-focused options, including zirconia implants solutions, metal-free dental implants, for selected cases where appropriate

The Clinic also reports working with internationally recognized implant systems such as Straumann and other widely used brands in Brazil, and notes professional alignment with international organizations and scientific communities in implant dentistry and osseointegration (including ITI, EAO, and AO, as referenced by the clinic).

Beyond clinical considerations, Brazil’s appeal for visitors can include the possibility of combining treatment windows with travel. Many patients plan their dental implant treatment around logistics such as flight dates, recovery time, and follow-up appointments especially in full-arch implant rehabilitation.

About ImplArt Clinic

ImplArt Clinic is a São Paulo-based dental clinic focused on implant dentistry, oral rehabilitation, and digital workflows including in-house imaging and CAD/CAM prosthetics.

