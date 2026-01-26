Kodiak Fence Company Relocates Headquarters to Flower Mound, Texas to Expand North DFW, TX Service Coverage

Kodiak Fence Logo Black Wood Fence Kodiak Fence Work

Local DFW fence company relocates headquarters to Flower Mound to provide faster service for homeowners and businesses across North Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

North DFW is one of the fastest-growing areas in Texas, and homeowners here deserve a fence contractor who shows up on time and builds it right.” — Owner, Kodiak Fence

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kodiak Fence Company , a leading fence contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, has announced the relocation of its headquarters from Dallas to Flower Mound, Texas. The strategic move positions the company to provide faster response times, expanded service coverage, and same-day estimates for residential and commercial clients throughout North DFW Why Kodiak Fence Company Moved to Flower MoundThe decision to relocate from Dallas to Flower Mound reflects Kodiak Fence Company’s commitment to better serving the rapidly growing communities in North Dallas-Fort Worth. Flower Mound’s central location provides the company with improved access to customers across Denton County, Collin County, and Tarrant County.The new office is located at 400 Parker Square Rd Suite 270C, Flower Mound, TX 75028. This location allows Kodiak Fence Company’s installation crews to reach job sites faster, reduce travel time between projects, and provide more efficient scheduling for customers throughout the North Texas region.“North DFW is one of the fastest-growing areas in Texas, and homeowners and businesses here need reliable fencing contractors they can trust,” said a company spokesperson. “Our new Lewisville area location puts us right in the heart of where our customers are, allowing us to deliver faster service without compromising on quality.”Kodiak Fence Company Service Area:Kodiak Fence Company provides residential and commercial fencing services throughout the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. From the new Flower Mound headquarters, the company serves customers in the following cities and communities:Denton County: Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village, Argyle, Denton, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Shady Shores, Hickory Creek, The Colony, Little Elm, Frisco, Carrollton, Coppell, and Double Oak.Collin County: Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Richardson, Murphy, Wylie, Sachse, Lucas, Fairview, Prosper, Celina, Anna, Melissa, and Princeton.Tarrant County: Fort Worth, Arlington, North Richland Hills, Bedford, Euless, Hurst, Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake, Keller, Watauga, Haltom City, Richland Hills, and Saginaw.Dallas County: Dallas, Irving, Garland, Mesquite, Grand Prairie, Farmers Branch, Addison, University Park, Highland Park, Rowlett, Balch Springs, and Duncanville.Additional Service Areas: Trophy Club, Roanoke, Westlake, Haslet, Justin, Aubrey, Pilot Point, Sanger, Krum, Ponder, and surrounding North Texas communities.Whether customers are located in downtown Dallas, the growing suburbs of Frisco and McKinney, or the established neighborhoods of Plano and Richardson, Kodiak Fence Company provides the same level of professional service and quality craftsmanship on every project.Comprehensive Fencing Services for North Texas PropertiesKodiak Fence Company offers a complete range of fencing solutions designed specifically for Texas properties and built to withstand the demanding North Texas climate, including extreme summer heat, high winds, and occasional ice storms.Residential Fencing Services: Kodiak Fence Company installs wood privacy fences, cedar board-on-board fencing, side-by-side fence installation, horizontal slat fencing, picket fences, chain link fencing, wrought iron fences, ornamental iron fencing, aluminum fencing, vinyl fencing, ranch rail fencing, and custom gates. The company works with homeowners to design fences that provide privacy, security, and curb appeal while complementing the home’s architecture and landscape.Commercial Fencing Services: For business owners and property managers, Kodiak Fence Company provides perimeter security fencing, access control gates, automatic gate installation with keypads and remotes, industrial chain link fencing, dumpster enclosures, and high-security barriers. The company serves retail properties, office complexes, warehouses, apartment communities, HOA common areas, schools, parks, and construction sites throughout the DFW metroplex.Additional Services: Kodiak Fence Company also offers fence repair, fence staining, gate repair, automatic gate operator installation, and complete fence replacement. The company uses premium-grade materials including cedar, pressure-treated pine, powder-coated iron, galvanized steel, and commercial-grade vinyl, all backed by a workmanship warranty.What Sets Kodiak Fence Company ApartKodiak Fence Company has built its reputation on delivering quality fencing projects completed on time and within budget. The company is fully licensed and insured, and is a proud member of the American Fence Association.Customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area choose Kodiak Fence Company for:Quality Materials — Premium cedar, pressure-treated lumber, powder-coated iron, and commercial-grade chain link engineered to withstand Texas weatherExperienced Crews — Professional installers with over a decade of fencing industry experience ensuring precise, level installations on every projectFast Turnaround — Most residential fence installations completed within 2-5 days from start to finishTransparent Pricing — Free on-site estimates with detailed written quotes and no hidden fees or surprise chargesWorkmanship Warranty — Every fence installation backed by a warranty for long-term peace of mindFull-Service Process — Kodiak handles permits, utility locates through 811, installation, and cleanup so customers can enjoy a hassle-free experienceSchedule a Free EstimateKodiak Fence Company offers free consultations and estimates for all fencing projects throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Property owners in Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Dallas, Fort Worth, and all surrounding communities can schedule an appointment by calling (469) 754-8913 or visiting kodiakfencecompany.com.About Kodiak Fence CompanyKodiak Fence Company is a locally owned and operated fence contractor headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas. With over a decade of industry experience, the company specializes in wood fence installation, chain link fencing, wrought iron fences, ornamental aluminum fencing, vinyl fencing, and custom gate builds for residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Kodiak Fence Company is a member of the American Fence Association and is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship, reliable service, and complete customer satisfaction on every project.Contact Information:Name: Kodiak Fence CompanyAddress: 400 Parker Square Rd Suite 270C, Flower Mound, TX 75028Phone: (469) 754-8913Website: https://kodiakfencecompany.com Kodiak Fence Company provides free estimates for all residential and commercial fencing projects throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Service areas include Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village, Argyle, Denton, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Garland, Richardson, Carrollton, The Colony, Grapevine, Southlake, Keller, and all surrounding North Texas communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.