January 26 Council and Committee Meetings Canceled Due to Winter Storm

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Sunday, January 25, 2026 ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2026—The following Council and committee meetings originally scheduled for Jan. 26 are canceled due to the winter storm. The Education and Culture (EC) Committee meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Programs (CIP) for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Montgomery College.

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to review a resolution to designate WorkSource Montgomery as the County’s workforce development organization and receive a briefing about Montgomery County’s 2025 second and third quarter economic indicators.

The Council meeting on state legislation scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee meeting scheduled for 1:45 p.m. to review a resolution to approve a more than $2.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) to build a Public Safety Joint Operations Center. # # # Release ID: 26-030

Media Contact:

Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884

