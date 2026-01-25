Submit Release
January 26 Council and Committee Meetings Canceled Due to Winter Storm

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Sunday, January 25, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2026The following Council and committee meetings originally scheduled for Jan. 26 are canceled due to the winter storm.

  • The Education and Culture (EC) Committee meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Programs (CIP) for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Montgomery College.
  • The Economic Development (ECON) Committee meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to review a resolution to designate WorkSource Montgomery as the County’s workforce development organization and receive a briefing about Montgomery County’s 2025 second and third quarter economic indicators.
  • The Council meeting on state legislation scheduled for 12:30 p.m. 
  • The Public Safety (PS) Committee meeting scheduled for 1:45 p.m. to review a resolution to approve a more than $2.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) to build a Public Safety Joint Operations Center.

