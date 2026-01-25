Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates as Winter Storm Impacts North Carolina

Today Governor Stein held his latest briefing to provide updates and guidance as a winter storm impacts North Carolina. The Governor was joined by NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeff Smythe, NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson, NC Department of Health and Human Services Dev Sangvai, NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, NC State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson, and Major General Todd Hunt of the North Carolina National Guard.

“North Carolina: we are not out of the woods yet. Freezing rain today and bitter cold in the coming days will continue to bring dangerous road conditions and power outages,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Be sure to have a plan for if your power goes out, and please stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Our state team is working together with our private, federal, and local partners to provide emergency support and keep you safe.”

Yesterday, President Trump approved Governor Stein’s request for an Emergency Declaration to unlock federal resources that can assist with emergency protective actions. The Emergency Declaration will enable the state to access federal assets in order to deploy additional generators to critical facilities like hospitals; support sheltering operations; provide emergency food, water, and fuel; and receive support from the US Forest Service to remove downed trees as needed. Read the Governor’s request for an Emergency Disaster Declaration here.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain have each been reported across North Carolina since last night. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the southern mountains and the southwest Piedmont until midday Monday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northern mountains and central North Carolina until midday Monday, and the northern Coastal Plain until Monday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory continues across eastern NC through midday today and into midday Monday for the Sandhills.

The greatest impacts Sunday will continue to be from ice accumulations, where 0.25” – 0.5” of elevated flat ice accrual remains possible across portions of the mountains, Foothills and for much of the Piedmont. Elevated flat ice accumulation of 0.01” – 0.25” is possible across the central mountains, southeastern Piedmont and interior Coastal Plain. Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast through next week, with low temperatures dipping into single digits Monday night and teens and twenties through the remainder of the week.

"It is important that all North Carolinians in communities impacted by wintry precipitation stay home and off the roadways today and into tomorrow," said Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. "We will see additional freezing rain and impacts, like power outages, so please do not let your guard down."

On Wednesday, Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepared for the impacts of the winter storm. Read the Governor’s executive order here. The State Emergency Response Team was activated ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday to assist affected communities with response needs.

NCDOT crews and contractors have been out spreading salt and sand on roads, bridges and overpasses since the storm rolled into the state Saturday. Before the storm, crews pre-treated roads with nearly 4 million gallons of brine. They will continue to treat trouble spots and begin to plow roads to remove snow, sleet and ice until all state-maintained roads are clear. Staff stationed across the entire state will be working around-the-clock using trucks equipped with salt spreaders and plows to get the job done. Crews will work to clear interstates before moving to primary and secondary roads. The agency also has chainsaw crews who will be cutting and removing downed trees from roads and working with utilities on trees involving power lines.

NCDOT crews and contractors have been out spreading salt and sand on roads, bridges and overpasses since the storm rolled into the state Saturday. Before the storm, crews pre-treated roads with nearly 4 million gallons of brine. They will continue to treat trouble spots and begin to plow roads to remove snow, sleet and ice until all state-maintained roads are clear. Staff stationed across the entire state will be working around-the-clock using trucks equipped with salt spreaders and plows to get the job done. Crews will work to clear interstates before moving to primary and secondary roads. The agency also has chainsaw crews who will be cutting and removing downed trees from roads and working with utilities on trees involving power lines.

Officials warn this rare statewide storm will continue to blanket much of the state with snow, sleet and freezing rain until Sunday evening. The storm and the icy temperatures are expected to last for several days and will continue to make travel treacherous.

“We’re thankful to people across the state for exercising caution and staying off the roads. We’re not out of the woods yet, and conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “It’s more difficult to clear ice than it is snow, and road conditions are going to remain dangerous in the days ahead. We encourage everyone to continue avoiding travel so crews can work to clear roads as weather allows.”

As conditions improve, people are encouraged to visit DriveNC.gov for updates on road closures and conditions. To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.