International Steinway Artist Danny Wright Releases New Album: Piano Moments-the 70's

Danny Wright, Composer, Pianist Danny Wright Piano Moments of The 70's Danny Wright Performing

This beautiful album has songs on it that bring back a flood of happy memories. The songs speak right to the heart” — Danny Wright, Composer, Pianist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned pianist and International Steinway Artist and Fort Worth, TX native Danny Wright has announced the release of his latest album, Piano Moments- The 70's re-imagined and performed by Wright on the piano. This new release is a tribute to the music of the 70's and showcases Wright's exceptional talent and artistry.

His music is characterized as fluidly crafted, soothing, and emotionally resonant.

Wright's new album, Piano Moments-The 70's, takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through some of the most beloved songs of the decade.

The album includes the songs Bless The Beasts and The Children, What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?, The Rose, Always On My Mind, With You I'm Born Again, Candle On The Water, You Are So Beautiful, Ben, Bridge Over Troubled Waters and Nadia's Theme.

Wright's piano arrangements breathe new life into these timeless tunes. "This beautiful album has songs on it that bring back a flood of memories. The songs speak right to the heart" says Danny Wright.

With over 60 albums and millions of records sold worldwide, Danny Wright is a highly acclaimed pianist and composer. Wright began playing at age four, was trained classically and draws inspiration from classical composers (Beethoven, Debussy) and Broadway greats (Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Weber). He has performed in prestigious venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Berklee Performance Center in Boston and The Parliament of Religions for the Dalai Lama.

Danny Wright has received numerous awards and accolades for his music. Wright's unique style and ability to connect with his audience through his music have made him a favorite among fans of all ages.

Danny Wright is a multi-million selling American pianist and composer known for his emotive New Age, contemporary, and classical music, often called "The Healer of Hearts" for his uplifting, heartfelt style, blending original works with arrangements of Broadway and film classics, selling millions of albums and earning Billboard recognition as a Top 10 New Age artist.

Piano Moments-The 70's is now available for purchase on all major music platforms. (Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon)

Fans of Danny Wright and lovers of 70's music alike will not want to miss this incredible album. For more information on Danny Wright and his music,

follow @dannywrightpiano on Instagram or

https://www.facebook.com/danny.wright.5876

To order CD email Danny at DWpiano63@icloud.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.