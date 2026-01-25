DPA is back celebrating Grammys nominees with The DPA Music Lounge 26

Aurélie serum from Japan will be available in the DPA event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DPA Music lounge is back at the Luxe Hotel. It is a music -focused gifting lounge organized by Nathalie Dubois, Founder and CEO of Dubois Pelin and Associates (DPA), and it is held in Los Angeles, the week leading up to the Grammys awards. It is designed to showcase and give high-end products and experiences to music industry nominees, performers, presenters and VIPs. All the brands were carefully sourced by Dubois herself, and the suite as usual will have a very international and upscale flair: Selected nominees could leave with a stay at le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora Bora. For the guests interested in staying closer to LA, GarikiMot will gift three days stay at one of their properties in Palm springs.One of the highlights of the DPA Music Lounge would be the Japanese brands: Aurélie, is a skincare brand owned by Famous Japanese actress Megumi, “beautiful skin strengthens the soul” is its motto. Cellulam Beauty Systems will introduce selected DPA guests to the world’s only nano/micro frequency technology system, and they will be able to experience a short signature treatment. Just a little detail” Cellulam Beauty system is owned by Michael Jackson’s number one dancer Yuko Sumida Jackson.Red carpet fashion at the Grammys blends classic couture houses with modern designer and custom creations: Fashion designer Von Vemian will have a huge selection of gorgeous one-of-a kind gowns available for any of these red-carpet moments. Vie Lorie is back with its gorgeous bags made in Italy, and you might see some of its selection on some of the nominees. Luxury jewelry often completes the look: Balacia will be back in the DPA suite with exquisite diamond pieces, and Niara high jewelry will present a collection of very colorful and vibrant earrings.Stingray Spot Remover is the number one pick of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2025 and became one of DPA’s favorite items as well. It will be back with its magical spot removing spray! Also, part of the DPA gift suite are Drink Above Board, Kim Alexander animal communicator and medium, Naked Sundays, Best Day Brewing, Ele Kauai, Mallow Cookies, 28 Wishes ice cream, Medase Cocktails, The OP games , Anna’s Secret Garden, Siyah Organics, Eme’s Baked Goods and Catering, Fazit, Oshri Hakak ,Waterloo and also writer Maureen Meehan signing one of her new books, this time Red Hands, a Mary Macintosh novel.ABOUT DPA AND NATHALIE DUBOIS: Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, is a distinguished leader in curating luxury experiences for high-profile events. With a career spanning decade, she has redefined the art of celebrity gifting through her visionary approach to creating exceptional gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie draws inspiration from her extensive world travels and the diverse cultural influences that shape the carefully selected products featured in her renowned gifting experiences. DPA’s luxurious and iconic gifting suites are a staple in Los Angeles during the weeks of major award shows and have a prominent presence at prestigious international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, and Toronto. In 2017, DPA expanded its global reach by opening its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan, further solidifying its influence in the Asian market and beyond. Under Nathalie’s leadership, DPA continues to set the standard for opulence and innovation in the world of luxury gifting. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org AMONG PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Ice T, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Fifty Cents, Mary J Blige, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Vanessa Williams, Terry O’Quinn, Simon Baker, Jane Lynch, Wyclef Jean, Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Pentatonix, Steve Trujillo from Metallica…*This event is not affiliated or official with the GRAMMYS, CBS or the Recording AcademyContact Nathalie Dubois at nathab@mac.com or 3108047249

