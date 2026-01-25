Heaven G Unveils ‘Ms. Motion Speaking’ Mixtape, Launching February 6 on Major Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent hip-hop artist Heaven G is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Ms. Motion Speaking , a new mixtape arriving February 6 on major streaming platforms worldwide. The project introduces the “Ms. Motion Speaking” era, which is an updated creative direction that reflects a rebrand and a more intentional voice across Heaven G’s sound, visuals, and messaging.Built around high-energy hip-hop and rap, Ms. Motion Speaking centers on lyrical confidence, vocal presence, and bold self-expression. The mixtape reflects Heaven G’s evolving artistry while reinforcing her position as an independent voice within today’s hip-hop landscape. Known for an assertive delivery and unapologetic style, Heaven G uses this release to communicate clarity, momentum, and growth, while continuing her commitment to authenticity and creative independence.The February 6 launch also aligns with a broader phase of releases connected to the Ms. Motion Speaking era. In addition to the mixtape, Heaven G is preparing new visuals and early releases designed to support the project’s creative direction and connect with listeners in a more intentional, story-driven way. This era highlights personal evolution and a sharpened approach to messaging, focusing on confidence, ownership, and self-definition.“Ms. Motion Speaking is about stepping into my voice and owning it fully,” says Heaven G. “This era is about me speaking for myself—no filters, no limitations. I’m rebranding my whole life, and the music reflects exactly where I am now.”As an independent artist, Heaven G continues to build her platform through consistent releases and a developing catalog shaped by real-life experiences, creative risk-taking, and fearless self-expression. Ms. Motion Speaking signals a refined and elevated artistic vision that maintains the energy listeners expect while delivering a stronger sense of direction and purpose.Ms. Motion Speaking will be available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major digital platforms beginning February 6. For more information, including updates on upcoming visuals and releases tied to the Ms. Motion Speaking era, visit www.officalheaveng.com About Heaven GHeaven G (Heaven Gilliland) is an independent American rapper recognized for her confident delivery and high-energy hip-hop sound. Her work blends bold self-expression with real-life storytelling, reflecting personal evolution and authenticity. As an independent artist, she continues to expand her catalog through consistent releases and digital platforms while developing a distinct creative identity rooted in presence, confidence, and artistic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.