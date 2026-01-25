With Major Winter Storm Ahead, Governor Mills Closes State Offices Monday

January 25, 2026

Governor urges Maine people to prepare for extreme cold and heavy snowfall

With a significant winter storm forecast to start Maine this afternoon and continue throughout the day tomorrow, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, Monday, January 26, 2026.

Snow is expected to begin this afternoon and continue throughout the day Monday. Forecasts call for 12 to 18 inches of snow in Southern Maine, with up to 12 inches possible in the Kennebec Valley and Greater Bangor. Snow will be prone to blowing and drifting, creating hazardous travel conditions statewide.

Additionally, cold temperatures that began this weekend are expected to persist into the week, and the Governor has encouraged Maine people to use caution when outdoors.

"Maine people are used to cold winter weather, but these conditions still require caution," said Governor Janet Mills. "I encourage everyone to take the forecast seriously, take precautions, limit travel if possible, and give plenty of room to our snow fighters and first responders working to keep our roads and communities safe."

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.