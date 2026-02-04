Rx Sports Produces Dual Identity, a Powerful Feature Film Exploring Recovery, Resilience, and Women’s Autonomy in Sports

A rising pro athlete faces chronic pain, career pressure, and an unexpected pregnancy, forcing her to redefine strength, recovery, and success beyond the game.

This film gives voice to the unseen battles women navigate in pursuit of excellence.” — Dr. Jennifer Davis

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rx Sports , LLC today announced the release of Dual Identity , a compelling feature film that examines recovery as both a physical and emotional journey. Produced by Rx Sports, the film tells an intimate story of resilience, identity, and choice at the intersection of elite athletics, health, and personal truth.Dual Identity follows Joyce, a rising professional athlete who is helping her mother navigate chronic pain, is facing career-defining pressure, and an unexpected life decision that challenges conventional narratives in women’s sports. As Joyce leans on her family, coach, and inner circle, the film explores themes of mental health, bodily autonomy, and the often-unseen emotional toll behind peak performance.“As a company rooted in recovery and wellness, this story reflects what we see every day, healing is not just about the body, it’s about the mind, the support system, and the freedom to choose your own path,” said Rx Sports Co-Owner, Dennis Schultz. “Dual Identity aligns with our mission to elevate conversations around non-opioid recovery, athlete well-being, and holistic health.”Dr. Jennifer Davis of Kaizen Chiropractic says, “As a sports medicine professional working directly with elite female athletes, I see every day that recovery is far more than a physical process, it is emotional, personal, and deeply tied to a woman’s autonomy. Dual Identity captures that truth with a level of honesty and compassion that is rare in sports storytelling. This film gives voice to the unseen battles women navigate in pursuit of excellence, and I’m honored to stand beside a project that uplifts their strength, vulnerability, and agency.”“Working in Women’s Sports and with top female athletes, coaches, executives, media and brands in the space for many years; it has allowed me a front row seat to all of the narratives and hurdles that they endure, along with their families,” said Dual Identity writer and director, Pen Ken. “I wanted to make a film that gives you the real emotion of that world and Rx Sports is a product that aligns with authenticity and pushing the sports culture forward.”The film reinforces Rx Sports’ commitment to science-backed recovery solutions while amplifying broader social conversations around women’s health, motherhood, and empowerment beyond sport.Dual Identity will premiere March 12, 2026 in Atlanta during Women’s History Month, in partnership with the Peachtree Village International Film Festival and will be distributed on JaroGO . An original soundtrack will accompany the film, as well as digital campaigns and community discussions. Advanced screenings available upon request.About Rx Sports, LLCFounded in 2023 and launched in 2024, Baltimore-based Rx Sports is a sports wellness company specializing in science-backed, non-opioid pain relief and recovery solutions trusted by athletes, trainers, and healthcare professionals. Selected from thousands of innovative startups as a semi-finalist for Pharrell Williams’ 2025 Black Ambition Prize.

