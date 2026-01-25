Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State Response to Massive Winter Storm Impacting State

All staff are in place. The need for additional resources (operators, trucks, mechanics, equipment operator instructors) will be constantly re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1629 large plow trucks (Mid-Hudson:254, Long Island:248)

149 medium duty plows (Mid-Hudson:33, Long Island:17)

53 tow plows (Mid-Hudson: 4, Long Island:1)

336 large loaders (Mid-Hudson:51, Long Island:36)

37 snow blowers (Mid-Hudson:1, Long Island:1)

Adequate salt is on hand. Parks and DEC have identified a total of 10 crews to be available for cut and toss missions, if needed. Two Crews will be available in each of the following locations: Southern Tier, Central NY, Capital District, Mid-Hudson, and Long Island. All crews will be on standby starting at noon on Sunday and will remain on standby through close of business on Tuesday.

Generator stockpiles are being readied to support dark traffic signals. An additional 40 generators are available to support possible needs on Long Island. Additionally, the Department is repositioning a trailer with 25 generators from the Capital Region to the Hudson Valley Region for additional support should it be needed for supporting dark signals. New Yorkers are reminded to treat dark traffic signals as an all-way stop.

Tow services will be provided in the following locations: US 20 (Madison), I-81 (Onondaga), I-390 (Steuben), I-86 (Chemung), NY 36 (Steuben), I-86 (Tioga), I-84 (Putnam), I-84 (Orange), I-684 (Putnam), I-81 (Broome), I-88 (Broome), NY 17 (Broome), I-86 (Broome), NY 206 (Delaware), NY 28 (Delaware), I-495 (Nassau – multiple), and I-495 (Suffolk – multiple). The need for additional tow trucks will be evaluated as the event develops. Additionally, HELP truck beats will be extended in impacted areas.

Department staff is available to support County EOCs as needed for Incident Command System support.

Weather related messages on variable message signs began on Saturday morning in all impacted locations. Messaging will also be used to support real time incidents and vehicle restrictions throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

A right-lane-only restriction on all commercial vehicles commenced at 12 a.m. Sunday, January 25 on all state highways including the Thruway system.

Additionally, all Long Combination Tandem Vehicles (LCV) are banned from traveling on the entire Thruway System, including I-87, I-90, I-287, I-190, and the Berkshire Spur, from 6 a.m., Sunday, January 25 onward

The Thruway Authority is actively responding to the storm with 685 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

333 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

62 loaders

114,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric, gas, and telecommunications companies to ensure timely and adequate preparation and response for the incoming snowfall and extreme cold. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric and gas service for New Yorkers by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages or supply issues that may occur.

New York’s electric utilities currently have approximately 5,525 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. This includes 25 additional contractors secured by Con Edison for the event. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness on the Department of Public Service website. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility.

New York State Police

State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our state and local partners as winter weather moves into New York. Extra patrols will be added to affected areas as the storm intensifies, and specialized units and equipment are staged and ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to extreme temperatures, high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.