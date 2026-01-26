HEAVYS Partners with HeartSupport Mental Health Nonprofit to Support Artists and the Music Community

Heavys Headphones Shells with HeartSupport Logo heavys audio logo heavys with heartsupport earcups

HEAVYS partners with HeartSupport, a mental health nonprofit, launching limited-edition audio accessories that support artists, community care, and music fans.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEAVYS Partners with HeartSupport.org to Launch Limited-Edition Shells Supporting Mental Health in the Music Community

HEAVYS, the premium audio brand known for its multi-driver headphones and modular ear-cup designs ecosystem (Shells™), today announced a collaboration with HeartSupport.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental health support and peer-to-peer care within the music community. The partnership introduces limited-edition shells, with 100% of profits from shells donated directly to HeartSupport.org to support its mental health programs.

The HeartSupport shells are exclusively compatible with HEAVYS headphones and earbuds and feature officially licensed design representing their mission of connection, hope, and resilience. Through HEAVYS’ interchangeable shell system, fans can personalize their audio gear while visibly supporting mental health initiatives tied to the music culture they care about.

HeartSupport.org was founded by Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red and exists to create safe spaces for individuals facing mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, addiction, and burnout. Through mentorship programs, online support communities, in-person outreach at concerts and festivals, and access to professional resources, HeartSupport has become a trusted support system within the heavy music scene.

“Heavys works directly in the heavy music community, and this collaboration gives people a chance to show what they care about every time they listen to music,” said Bryce Maopolski, Program Manager at HeartSupport.org. “It’s more than a product. It’s a way for fans to stand behind mental health awareness and peer support.”

HEAVYS’ modular shell ecosystem allows users to swap designs in seconds without tools or hardware modification. The HeartSupport shells expand this ecosystem by combining premium audio hardware with meaningful social impact, turning everyday listening into a statement of support. Alongside its community initiatives, HEAVYS supports artists directly through royalty-based collaborations, ensuring musicians are compensated for every official design sold. Customers also consistently highlight the impact of HEAVYS’ patent pending multi-driver placement, passive and active noise control, and all-day comfort, which together create a clear, immersive listening experience built for extended use.

“At HEAVYS, we believe sound should stand for something,” said Itay Rahat, Chief Marketing Officer of HEAVYS. “This partnership with HeartSupport allows us to support the people behind the music, our customers, partners, and the fans who live inside it. We’re using our platform to give back to the community.”

The HeartSupport shells are available now as a limited-edition release through HEAVYS.com. Each purchase directly supports HeartSupport.org’s ongoing work in mental health advocacy, peer connection, and community-based care.

For more information or to purchase the collaboration shells, visit:

https://www.heavys.com/products/heartsupport-shells

About HEAVYS

HEAVYS is a premium audio brand, focused on designing high-performance, multi-driver headphones and modular accessories specifically tuned for music fans who demand clarity, power, deeper connection to their favorite artists and identity in their sound. Built in collaboration with artists and their communities, HEAVYS products combine immersive audio performance with customizable design through an interchangeable shell system.

About HeartSupport.org

HeartSupport.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional support, mentorship, and mental health resources to individuals within the music community. Founded by musician Jake Luhrs, it offers peer-to-peer support programs, online communities, and outreach initiatives designed to foster connection, hope, and healing.

