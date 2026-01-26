Leaves Launches Forever Voice™, a New Way to Create a Living, Interactive Autobiography for Future Generations

Forever Voice Times of My Life Virtual Biographer Leaves.us

New offering allows people to preserve their voice, stories, values, and life lessons — creating a personal legacy their family can revisit for decades to come.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leaves Legacy Project today announced the release of Forever Voice™, a new capability within the Leaves Family Heritage Hub™ that allows individuals to create a living, interactive autobiography — preserving their voice, stories, values, and guidance so future generations can return to them.

Unlike traditional autobiographies that are static and written, Forever Voice enables people to capture their life stories in their own words and voice — creating a dynamic, evolving personal record that family members can engage with over time. Loved ones can ask questions, hear responses in a familiar voice, and gain insight into the experiences, beliefs, and lessons that shaped the person behind the memories.

“Most autobiographies are written on paper and read once,” said Michael O’Donnell, founder of the Leaves Legacy Project. “Forever Voice is designed to be lived with — not just read. I lost my parents and with them the chance to hear their voices again or ask questions I didn’t think to ask. I can’t change that, but I can leave my voice, my stories, and my guidance for my children, my grandchildren, and eventually their children. This is my way of writing an autobiography that speaks back.”

Forever Voice builds on the Leaves platform’s mission to help families preserve lived experience, wisdom, and meaning — not just dates, photos, or facts. It complements Times of My Life®, Leaves’ AI-powered Virtual Biographer, which helps individuals record their life stories through guided interviews in written, audio, and video formats.

Rather than positioning itself as a social platform or novelty AI product, Forever Voice is designed as a private, family-owned legacy, living inside the secure Leaves Family Heritage Hub™. Access is invite-only, content remains under the individual’s control, and family stories are treated as heritage — not public content.

“Forever Voice isn’t about recreating someone,” O’Donnell added. “It’s about creating a living autobiography — a way for future generations to hear how you thought, what you believed, what you learned, and what you would want them to know.”

Designed with a strong ethical foundation, Forever Voice emphasizes consent, privacy, transparency, and long-term stewardship of deeply personal family stories.

Forever Voice is now available to Leaves users, beginning with individuals who have already started capturing their life stories through Times of My Life®.

About the Leaves Legacy Project

The Leaves Legacy Project is building the Leaves Family Heritage Hub™, a private, secure digital environment where families capture life stories, preserve voices, and build a living multigenerational legacy. Its ecosystem includes Times of My Life®, Forever Voice™, and other tools designed to ensure that family wisdom, memories, and meaning are not lost to time.

