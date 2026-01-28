Sonoma County Medicare Trends Revealed in New 2026 Open Enrollment Report

2026 Medicare Enrollment Report

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sackett & Associates Insurance Services, an independent health insurance brokerage specializing in Medicare planning, has released its 2026 Northern California Medicare Open Enrollment Annual Report , a comprehensive analysis of Medicare enrollment behavior based on direct client consultations across Sonoma County.The report provides a rare, ground-level view of how Medicare beneficiaries actually make coverage decisions during Open Enrollment. Unlike national Medicare studies that rely on surveys, projections, or carrier-reported enrollment totals, this report is based on hundreds of one-on-one Medicare plan reviews conducted during the 2026 Medicare Open Enrollment period. Each review involved prescription drug analysis, provider and hospital network verification, and plan comparison tailored to individual needs and ZIP code availability.The findings highlight a significant divergence between local Medicare behavior in Sonoma County and broader state and national trends. While Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to grow nationally and now represents more than half of all Medicare beneficiaries, Sackett & Associates observed a strong local preference for Medicare Supplement plans. Among reviewed clients, approximately 87 percent enrolled in Medicare Supplement coverage, while only 13 percent selected Medicare Advantage plans.According to the report, this difference reflects local healthcare realities rather than consumer resistance to national trends. Sonoma County’s healthcare system relies heavily on independent physicians, multiple hospital networks, and non-integrated provider groups. As a result, beneficiaries place a high value on provider choice, continuity of care, and predictable out-of-pocket costs. Medicare Supplement plans more consistently met those needs during the 2026 enrollment season.Prescription drug coverage emerged as the most significant driver of Medicare plan changes. The report documents that most plan reviews and switches were triggered by changes in drug formularies, tier placement, or pharmacy networks rather than premium increases. Even when monthly premiums remained stable, prescription cost shifts created meaningful financial impacts that required plan reevaluation. A notable trend during 2026 included a commonly selected Part D plan dropping to a zero-dollar monthly premium, which influenced switching behavior and encouraged more active annual review.Another defining factor of the 2026 Medicare Open Enrollment period was plan instability. The report identifies Medicare Advantage plan exits, provider group withdrawals, and hospital network changes as frequent causes of forced enrollment activity. Many beneficiaries reviewed coverage not by choice, but because their existing plans were no longer available in their service areas or no longer included preferred providers. These disruptions underscore the growing importance of annual Medicare plan reviews.The report also emphasizes the central role of provider and hospital access in Medicare decision-making. Across hundreds of consultations, beneficiaries consistently prioritized the ability to keep their doctors, maintain hospital access, and avoid referral requirements. These access concerns outweighed interest in supplemental benefits or promotional features and further explain the dominance of Medicare Supplement enrollment in Sonoma County during 2026.As an independent Medicare broker , Sackett & Associates Insurance Services operates without affiliation to any single insurance carrier. This independent model allows the agency to compare Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, and prescription drug plans objectively, based on what best fits each client’s healthcare needs. Founded in 1979 and based in Sebastopol, the agency has served Sonoma County and surrounding Northern California communities for more than four decades.The 2026 Northern California Medicare Open Enrollment Annual Report positions Sackett & Associates as a key source of localized Medicare market insight. By documenting real enrollment decisions and consultation patterns, the report offers value not only to Medicare beneficiaries, but also to healthcare professionals, policymakers, and organizations seeking to understand Medicare beyond national averages.The full report includes detailed enrollment data, comparisons to California and national Medicare trends, analysis of plan change drivers, and market stability indicators observed during the 2026 enrollment season. It is intended to support informed Medicare planning and highlight the importance of localized expertise in an increasingly complex Medicare landscape.The 2026 Northern California Medicare Open Enrollment Annual Report is now available for download through Sackett & Associates Insurance Services.About Sackett & Associates Insurance Services Sackett & Associates Insurance Services is an independent health insurance brokerage based in Sebastopol, California. 