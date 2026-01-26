GAI Insights Airs 500th Episode of Daily AI News

GAI Insights analysts air the 500th Daily AI News briefing for business leaders pushing the boundaries of AI on January 26, 2026.

Free, analyst-led livestream ranks the AI developments business leaders need to know each weekday at 7:30 a.m. EST

GAI Insights Daily AI News briefings give business leaders a consistent, trusted filter that separates hype from the concrete developments they need to understand quickly.” — Paul Baier, founder, principal analyst and CEO of GAI Insights

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAI Insights airs its 500th Daily AI News briefing today to help business leaders filter critical generative AI developments. The milestone reflects sustained demand for concise, analyst-led AI intelligence as organizations face rapid shifts in AI strategy, tooling, and internal operations.Each briefing distills the day’s most relevant AI news from hundreds of headlines, focusing on business impact for enterprise and SMB leaders who need critical and timely market intelligence on the fast-moving AI industry.Daily rankings help leaders focus on what mattersUsing a structured ranking system, expert AI analysts review breaking AI news each morning and categorize items as "Essential," "Important," or "Optional." This process highlights ROI-positive use cases and industry trends that help organizations better align AI initiatives with business value."Business leaders do not have weeks to wait for static research given the volume and velocity of AI news,” said Paul Baier, founder, principal analyst and CEO of GAI Insights. " GAI Insights Daily AI News briefings give business leaders a consistent, trusted filter that separates hype from the concrete developments they need to understand quickly."Guest analysts add industry and operational contextGAI Insights Daily AI News livestream is hosted by Luda Kopeikina, an AI analyst at GAI Insights and managing partner at Noventra Ventures. She is joined by Tim Andrews, digital and technology national advisor at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Ankaj Mohindroo, head of research at GAI Insights, and Adam Rappaport, GAI Insights co-founder and AI solution specialist at Data#3.Since launching in January 2024, the livestream has featured guest analysts who provide industry and operational perspectives, including:• Nina Araujo, Manager of Learning and Development, Aras Corporation• Ashish Bhatia, Senior Product Manager, Audible• Christopher Brock, Founder, QuantumProof• Alden Do Rosario, CEO, CustomGPT.AI• Ben Faircloth, Senior Director of AI Solutions, Seekr• Brenda Kirk, CEO, Little Pink Bird• Lucinda Linde, Principal Data Scientist, Ironside• Vivek Mukhatyar, Generative AI Medical Engagement Lead, Pfizer• Karin Pespisa, Founder, MoatBuilder.AI• Sandeep Sacheti, Board Member, Chair and Co-founder, Editlingo Solutions• Kevin Petrie, Vice President of Research and Head, Data Management Practice, BARCDaily AI context emerges as a replacement for static reportsUnlike legacy IT analyst firms that lock insights behind paywalls, GAI Insights’ Daily AI News operates openly. It targets the gap where SMBs and agile enterprise teams operate in adopting and pushing the boundaries of AI and AI agents in their businesses. The livestream format prioritizes immediate context over lengthy analyst reports that take weeks to publish.“Business leaders tell us the value is not just in keeping up with AI news, but understanding which developments could drive ROI and which ones simply need monitoring,” said Kopeikina. “That clarity helps business and AI leaders move faster and with more confidence.”Where to watch the 500th episodeThe 500th episode of GAI Insights Daily AI News airs live on Jan. 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. EST (12:30 p.m. GMT) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deDWkLocGGM . Daily AI News briefings air free weekdays at 7:30 a.m. EST (12:30 p.m. GMT) on the GAI Insights channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GAIInsights/streams Miss the livestream? Watch it later at the link above, or receive a free executive summary of headlines analyzed on GAI Insights Daily AI News at https://gaiinsights.com/newsletter About GAI InsightsGAI Insights is an AI analyst firm that provides AI news, training, research, and learning communities for companies. GAI Insights supports AI leaders and their teams with best practices and use cases for enterprise AI. The analyst firm hosts GAI World annually in Boston, Mass., and livestreams GAI Insights Daily AI News free each weekday at 7:30 a.m. EST. Media contacts:Paul Baier, CEO, Co-founder and Principal AnalystGAI Insights(781) 910-5467paul.baier@gaiinsights.comKarin PespisaMoatBuilder.AI617-922-6868karin@gaiinsights.com Watch it async at the link above, or sign up to receive free executive summaries at https://gaiinsights.com/newsletter

Legal Disclaimer:

