Marina Landings Enters Final Sales Phase as Boutique Gated Community Nears Sellout

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marina Landings Announces Final Inventory Release as Boutique Gated Community Nears Sellout in Fort Lauderdale

Marina Landings has entered the final phase of sales as the boutique gated single-family community in East Fort Lauderdale approaches full sellout. With limited inventory remaining, the development is now offering its final inventory release to close out the 34-home neighborhood.

Developed by 13th Floor Homes, Marina Landings is located east of I-95, just minutes from Las Olas Boulevard, downtown Fort Lauderdale, and the area’s beaches. The community has seen steady buyer demand throughout construction, driven by its central location, gated setting, and new-construction single-family offering in a market where comparable inventory is limited.

The final release includes a small number of remaining homes across Marina Landings’ core floor plans. Residences feature four bedrooms, two-car garages, impact-resistant windows and doors, private outdoor space, and modern coastal design. Several homes are near completion or move-in ready, appealing to buyers seeking new construction without extended build timelines.

“As new single-family construction opportunities in central Fort Lauderdale become increasingly scarce, Marina Landings has continued to stand out,” said Josh Dotoli, Principal of DOTOLI Group at Compass, the exclusive sales and marketing firm for the community. “With this final release, buyers now have a last opportunity to secure a new construction home in a gated setting so close to downtown and the beach.”

In conjunction with the final inventory release, updated pricing and incentives are now available on select homes as the project moves toward completion. Sales activity has remained consistent, with interest coming from both local buyers and those relocating to South Florida.

Marina Landings has attracted a mix of primary and secondary homeowners seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle without sacrificing space, privacy, or proximity to Fort Lauderdale’s urban core. Once the remaining homes are sold, the community will be fully built out with no future phases planned.

