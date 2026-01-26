Nomix Group Appoints Nikolaus Spitzy as CEO of Pronomix

Nikolaus Spitzy, CEO, Pronomix Nomix Group logo Pronomix.ai logo

Spitzy, formerly of RetailMeNot, adMarketplace and mrge, to lead Nomix Group’s CPC platform

Performance advertising is being reshaped by AI and machine learning. Pronomix is building the infrastructure to price publisher inventory intelligently and at scale.” — Nikolaus Spitzy, CEO, Pronomix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomix Group today announced the appointment of Nikolaus Spitzy as chief executive officer of Pronomix, its dedicated programmatic and CPC (cost-per-click) technology platform. Spitzy succeeds Blake Fayling, who will move into a strategic advisory role for the Nomix Group Board, continuing to support group-level initiatives.In his new role, Spitzy oversees technology, strategy and operations as Pronomix scales its intelligent real-time bidding solution. The platform bridges a critical market gap by pricing risk in real time, delivering the guaranteed cost-per-click revenue publishers require while allowing advertisers to pay strictly for conversions.Pronomix operates distinctively as a CPC-focused platform, complementing the affiliate and CPA (cost-per-action) offerings of its sister company, Shopnomix, to provide Nomix Group with full-funnel performance capabilities.“Niko’s track record for scaling performance platforms makes him a strong leader to drive Pronomix forward,” said Colin Jeavons, founder and CEO of Nomix Group. “His deep experience in the programmatic and CPC sectors will be instrumental as we continue to expand our infrastructure and deliver more value to our advertising and publisher partners.”Originally from Hamburg, Germany, Spitzy holds a master’s degree in finance from EADA Business School in Barcelona, Spain. He began his career at RetailMeNot Germany in Berlin in 2012 and, in 2015, became the first employee in company history to be promoted from an international office to the U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, later moving to the New York office. He subsequently held senior roles at Admarketplace and cybersecurity firm HUMAN (formerly White Ops) in New York before leading the global demand-side business at mrge, a private equity–backed performance marketing holding company headquartered in Berlin. Spitzy joined Pronomix in December 2024 as president of supply and demand and is now based in Los Angeles.“Performance advertising is being reshaped by AI and machine learning. Pronomix is building the infrastructure to price publisher inventory intelligently and at scale. I’m excited to lead that effort,” said Spitzy. “By aligning publisher guarantees with advertiser performance outcomes, we’re creating a more efficient and transparent marketplace for everyone involved.”About Nomix GroupNomix Group is a forward-thinking holding company reshaping performance marketing and digital commerce through data-driven strategies that extend beyond traditional paid search and affiliate channels. From mobile applications and user-generated content to innovative contextual and intent-driven ad placements, Nomix Group creates new pathways for sustainable growth. Its five specialized divisions — Shopnomix, Appnomix, Fanomix, Pronomix and Creatornomix — equip brands to harness the power of AI and social shopping while navigating the complexities of modern marketing. With performance-based models and a shared infrastructure, Nomix Group provides marketers with the expertise and tools to elevate engagement, optimize outcomes and unlock long-term value. Learn more at https://nomix.group

