Saudi Media Forum 2026 Signs Partnership Agreement with Expo 2030 Riyadh as “Partner of the Future”

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Media Forum has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, naming it the “Partner of the Future” for the forum’s fifth edition, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from February 2 to 4, 2026.The partnership reflects a shared vision to enhance the Kingdom’s global image and highlight Expo 2030 Riyadh as one of the nation’s most ambitious projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.Under the agreement, both parties will leverage the Saudi Media Forum’s position as a leading platform for media professionals, content creators, and opinion leaders to showcase Expo 2030 Riyadh’s narrative, milestones, and future outlook. The collaboration also includes developing high-quality media content and joint initiatives to strengthen the Expo’s local and international presence, reflecting the Kingdom’s ambitions and its growing role in shaping the future of media and global development.The Saudi Media Forum is a premier annual gathering of media professionals and decision-makers, aimed at exploring challenges and opportunities shaping the industry locally and regionally. Held under the theme “Media in a World in the Making,” the forum brings together prominent media figures and leaders to discuss key trends and issues facing the sector in a rapidly evolving global landscape.The fifth edition of the forum will feature more than 150 dialogue sessions and over 300 speakers, positioning it as a landmark event in a year of media transformation. The event reflects the Kingdom’s dynamic cultural and developmental momentum, marked by a growing calendar of specialized events and an openness to global engagement. As part of the partnership, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company will participate in the forum, presenting its key objectives and latest developments, and highlighting its journey from vision to reality, enhancing its local and international presence and solidifying its position as an ambitious national project embodying the Kingdom's vision for the future.About Expo 2030 Riyadh:Spanning 6 million square meters across five main districts.Expo 2030 Riyadh is set to be one of the most ambitious global exhibitions in history. It will bring together 197 countries and 29 international organizations, and is expected to attract more than 42 million visits. The Expo will run from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” offering a global platform for exchanging ideas, developing solutions, and building impactful partnerships.The Expo will feature cultural zones with daily activities and immersive, AI-powered interactive experiences, blending authentic Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technologies. Following the event, the site will be transformed into a vibrant urban hub, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, the Kingdom, and future generations.For more information, visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/ar/ About Expo 2030 Riyadh Company:Expo 2030 Riyadh Company is the official entity responsible for planning, developing, and delivering the event. Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), it works in collaboration with government entities and international partners to host an exceptional and unprecedented edition of the Expo. In line with its theme, “Foresight for Tomorrow,” the organization focuses on fostering cooperation and collective action to deliver innovative solutions that support a new era of global progress and prosperity.

