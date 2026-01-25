University of the People Expands MBA Program in Arabic and English, Aiming to Enroll Thousands More Learners Worldwide.

University of the People Expands Prestigious MBA Program in Arabic and English, Aiming to Enroll Thousands More Ambitious Learners Worldwide.

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of the People Expands Prestigious MBA Program in Arabic and English, Aiming to Enroll Thousands More Ambitious Learners Worldwide.Known as the most affordable MBA in the world.University of the People (UoPeople), the first non-profit, tuition-free , American accredited online university, is spotlighting its top notch Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, offered in both Arabic and English to expand access for ambitious learners across the Arab world and beyond. The University of the People has the same accreditation as top Universities like Stanford and UC Berkeley.UoPeople’s MBA program combines academic excellence with real-world application at a fraction of the cost of traditional universities. To date, 733 students are enrolled in the Arabic-track MBA and 4,871 in the English-track MBA. The total cost of the MBA is less than $5500 USD.Safwan Ali Mahmoud Ahmed Zidan, an MBA student specializing in business, marketing, and entrepreneurship, chose UoPeople to gain practical, transformative education without the financial burden of traditional programs.“I chose the University of the People because I was looking for real education that creates real change — not just a degree. I began my career in business, marketing, and entrepreneurship at a young age, and I quickly realized that practical knowledge is the true foundation of success. However, the high cost of traditional education was always a major barrier. I wanted to study for a globally recognized MBA, but without being limited by financial constraints. What attracted me most to University of the People was its powerful mission: to provide high-quality education to ambitious students regardless of their background or financial situation. From the very first term, I experienced a completely different learning environment — one built on discussion, critical thinking, diversity, and real-world application. I wasn’t just studying theories; I was applying everything directly to my businesses in e-commerce and digital marketing.”“The expansion of the University of the People’s MBA program — in both Arabic and English — represents a transformative step toward making quality higher education accessible to talented learners everywhere,” said Lisa Anderson, former President of the American University in Cairo and member of UoPeople’s Presidents Council. “By offering a world-class, accredited MBA at an unparalleled level of affordability, UoPeople is helping shape a new generation of leaders who can drive innovation, prosperity, and inclusion across their communities and industries.”With its accredited, flexible, fully online model and dual-language delivery, UoPeople’s MBA program is designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders seeking a globally oriented business education without incurring overwhelming debt.About University of the PeopleUniversity of the People is the first non-profit, tuition-free, American accredited online university. Dedicated to expanding access to higher education globally, UoPeople offers degree programs in business administration, computer science, health science, education, and more, serving more than 170,000 students in over 200 countries and territories.

