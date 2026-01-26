Boutique Classic Car Auction Launches ‘3P’ Model, Disrupting Industry with Transparency and Fair Pricing

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Restomod with 383 V8 and 700R4 transmission - the first showcase listing for GuysWithRides' new 3P Proven Partnership Plan. The platform invests $500 in professional photography for each vehicle. Photo credit: GuysWithRides Rear view of the 1957 Bel Air Restomod showing iconic tail fins and dual exhaust from Doug's Headers with electric cutouts. Just 565 miles since frame-off restoration completion. Photo credit: GuysWithRides GuysWithRides 3P Auction Summary

GuysWithRides introduces dealer-free auction with professional inspections, comprehensive photography, and 4% fees—disrupting 10-12% premium structure

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuysWithRides, a boutique classic car auction platform, today announced the formal launch of its "3P Proven Partnership Plan," a transparency-focused auction model that invests upfront in professional photography, pre-purchase inspections, and partnership-based pricing. The announcement comes as the platform showcases a pristine 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Restomod—with just 565 miles since completion—as the first featured example of the new approach.

Unlike major auction houses like Mecum and Barrett-Jackson that charge buyers 10-12% premiums and sellers additional fees, or online platforms like Bring a Trailer charging 5%, GuysWithRides maintains a simple 4% total fee structure: sellers pay 2% only when their vehicle sells, and winning bidders pay a 2% fee. The platform invests $500 upfront in each listing's professional documentation while sellers pay just $1 to list their vehicles.

"The classic car auction industry has been operating on the same high-fee, high-pressure model for decades," said Rudy Samsel, Co-Founder of GuysWithRides. "We built the 3P model around a simple question: what if an auction platform actually invested in sellers instead of just extracting fees? What if transparency and quality curation were the standard, not the exception?"

The 3P Proven Partnership Plan Difference

The 3P approach centers on three pillars:

Professional Photography & Videography: GuysWithRides invests in comprehensive visual documentation—often several hundred photos per vehicle—plus startup and driving videos, and "Seller Session" interviews where owners describe their cars in detail.

Pre-Purchase Inspections ("PPI" ): Every vehicle undergoes a professional third-party inspection (typically Lemon Squad®), with detailed reports made available to all bidders before auction close. PPIs help reduce post-sale disputes and build buyer confidence.

Proven Partnership Pricing: While Barrett-Jackson, Mecum, and online platforms require sellers to pay upfront for photography, inspections, and listing fees before a car even sells, GuysWithRides invests $500 of its own capital into each listing. This risk-sharing approach aligns incentives—the platform only succeeds when sellers succeed. Combined with just 2% fees for both buyers and sellers (versus 10-12% buyer premiums at traditional auction houses), the model keeps more money in the enthusiast community.

"We reject many auction submissions to maintain quality standards," Samsel explained. "This isn't a volume play—it's about curating exceptional vehicles and giving them the presentation they deserve. When a car makes it onto our platform, buyers know it's been vetted."

Showcasing the Model: 1957 Bel Air Restomod

The current flagship listing exemplifies the 3P approach: a fully restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air hardtop Restomod featuring a 383 cubic inch V8, 700R4 automatic transmission, Ford 9-inch rear end, four-wheel power disc brakes, air conditioning, and Chip Foose wheels. With just 565 miles since its frame-off restoration, the vehicle exemplifies the quality of offerings that appeal to GuysWithRides' target demographic.

The listing includes nearly 500 professional photographs, a comprehensive Lemon Squad® pre-purchase inspection report, startup and driving video, and a detailed seller interview video—all documentation that comes standard under the 3P model.

"Traditional auction houses would charge this seller thousands in entry fees, photography fees, and then hit the buyer with another $6,000-$7,000 in premiums on a $60,000 car," Samsel noted. "Our approach costs the seller $1 upfront to list, and we invest the rest. Our total 4% percent charges save buyers and sellers a combined $5,000 compared to the big houses—money that stays in the enthusiast community instead of padding corporate margins."

Disrupting an Entrenched Industry

The classic car auction industry has long been dominated by major players like Barrett-Jackson, Mecum, and RM Sotheby's, whose televised events and premium venue costs contribute to their high fee structures. Online platforms such as Bring a Trailer have implemented digital-first, self-service models that require sellers to handle all responsibilities themselves, including photography, while still maintaining 5% buyer premiums.

GuysWithRides positions itself as a dealer-free alternative focused on the $20,000-$100,000 market segment—vehicles too modest for high-end auction houses but too valuable for casual marketplace listings.

"There's a massive underserved market of quality collector cars that deserve professional presentation but don't fit the $100,000+ TV auction model," Samsel said. "These are enthusiast-grade drivers, restomods, and well-maintained classics that their owners have poured time and money into. They deserve better than smartphone photos and generic descriptions."

The platform currently serves 60,000 monthly website visitors, an email list of 7,000, and a YouTube channel of 5,300 subscribers, demonstrating growing demand for alternatives to traditional auction channels.

Consumer Protection Through Transparency

Beyond competitive pricing, the 3P model emphasizes transparency as a consumer protection measure. Pre-purchase inspections reduce information asymmetry between buyers and sellers, while comprehensive photo documentation allows remote buyers to make informed decisions.

"Classic car transactions involve significant money and emotion," Samsel explained. "When buyers can see several hundred photos, watch the car run and drive, hear directly from the seller, and review a professional inspection report, they're making educated decisions. That reduces post-sale disputes and builds trust in the marketplace."

GuysWithRides also differentiates itself through selective curation, rejecting many submitted vehicles to maintain platform quality. This contrasts with volume-focused platforms where listing standards may vary widely.

Looking Ahead

The 1957 Bel Air reserve price auction runs through February 5, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern. The vehicle is in the Orlando, Florida area.

Following this showcase auction, GuysWithRides plans to expand the 3P model across its platform, aiming to establish a new standard for mid-market classic car auctions focused on transparency, fair pricing, and seller partnerships.

"This isn't just about one car or one auction," Samsel concluded. "It's about proving that a better model exists—one that respects sellers, protects buyers, and keeps more money in the hands of enthusiasts rather than corporate shareholders. If we can demonstrate that this approach works, it raises the bar for the entire industry."

