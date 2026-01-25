GOD55 Sport Named Gold Partner and Official Sports Media Partner for WPC Malaysia Series 2025/26

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOD55 Sport has announced that it has been named the Gold Partner and Official Sports Media Partner for the upcoming WPC Malaysia Series 2025/26 in Kuala Lumpur.According to the official announcement , this collaboration is between the Malaysian region of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) and GOD55 Sport. The announcement states that this sponsorship represents the largest partnership to date for GOD55 Sport and that the designation of “Gold Partner” signifies a position of importance within the event.The Managing Director of WPC Malaysia stated, “We are proud to have your brand join us at such a pivotal moment in pickleball’s growth, within Malaysia.”A representative from GOD55 Sport stated, “This partnership is more than a sponsorship, it’s a commitment to the pickleball community and fans who are driving the sport’s rapid growth. We are honoured to play a role in supporting one of the world’s most inclusive championships and look forward to bringing the energy, stories, and passion of pickleball closer to audiences everywhere.”The WPC Malaysia Series 2025/26 is expected to draw interest from health and wellness enthusiasts. The event is projected to welcome approximately 2,000 spectators and feature the participation of 1,300 players. The prize pool is stated to be up to RM77,000.The tournament will take place on 10 and 11 October at Tomaz Pickleball Club in Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur. Competition categories include:1. Intermediate (DUPR 3.0)2. Advanced (DUPR 4.0)3. Open Divisions (DUPR 5.0)Each division will include Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles formats.As the Gold Partner, GOD55 Sport will provide in-depth coverage of the WPC Malaysia Series 2025/26. Updates and insights related to the championship will be published through GOD55 Sport’s platform.GOD55 Sport is described as a dedicated sports platform designed to deliver the latest headlines, real-time updates, and in-depth analysis. It provides coverage across F1, football, pickleball, badminton, and additional sports.The platform states that it provides coverage across Football, Badminton, Basketball, Formula 1, Motorsports, Tennis, Pickleball, and MotoGP.GOD55 Sport also lists the following activities related to the WPC Malaysia Series 2025/26:1. GOD55 Sport Lights Up WPC Malaysia 2025 with Gold Giveaway, Fan Challenges and Star KOLs2. GOD55 Sport sponsors WPC Malaysia Series 2025/26GOD55 Sport maintains its social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.To learn more, visit:Website: https://www.god55sports.com/ Inquiries can be sent to info@god55sports.comFor updates, follow God55 Sport on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/god55sports Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/god55sports YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GOD55Sports

